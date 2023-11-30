Head of Florida Republican Party accused of sexual battery, under investigation

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an allegation of sexual battery made against Christian Ziegler, the chairperson of the Republican Party of Florida.

In response to a request for a complaint filed against Ziegler, the Sarasota police provided the Tampa Bay Times with a heavily redacted report from early October that only revealed a few words, including “raped” and “sexually battered.” Nearly all other details from the report, including names, were blacked out, with police citing, in part, an active criminal investigation.

There have been no charges filed in the case.

Derek Byrd, an attorney representing Ziegler, said his client was working with police.

“Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department,” Byrd said in an emailed statement. “We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated. Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded.”

The accusations against Ziegler were first reported by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, which cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the investigation. According to the story, the woman who filed the complaint alleged that she had been in a long-term, consensual three-way relationship with Ziegler and his wife, Bridget. The Tampa Bay Times has not independently confirmed that information.

The Republican Party of Florida could not be reached for comment on whether Ziegler would remain chairperson during the investigation. Calls made to its main phone line were met with a busy tone. A voicemail left for vice chairperson Evan Power was not immediately returned.

Christian Ziegler has emerged as a key player in Florida politics as Republicans have dominated elections in recent years, including by taking supermajorities in the Legislature.

Bridget Ziegler is also a major figure in the state, having co-founded the conservative education group Moms for Liberty. She is a Sarasota County School Board member who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and was named by the governor to sit on the board that oversees the overhauled Walt Disney World special tax district district.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County released a statement Thursday saying it was “shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports” concerning the Zieglers.

”The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators,” the group said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.