Head of former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s security detail leaves NYPD amid Manhattan DA probe

NEW YORK — The man who was head of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYPD security detail put in his retirement papers amid an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the New York Daily News has learned.

Inspector Howard Redmond was suspended without explanation by the department on July 11. In a terse statement, the NYPD confirmed Monday he has since left the department. “The individual was dismissed from the NYPD,” a spokesperson said without giving a reason.

A former NYPD officer still in city government said Redmond put in his retirement papers to retire ahead of an impending department disciplinary proceeding.

Redmond’s resignation comes amid expectations he will soon be charged by Manhattan prosecutors for obstructing justice during a Department of Investigation probe into his actions as head of the mayor’s detail.

Until his suspension, Redmond had been working as an NYPD inspector in the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management over the past year, where he earned a salary of $230,000.

A lawyer who represents the Captains Endowment Association, where Redmond has been a member, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In late 2021, DOI made a referral to the DA’s public integrity bureau regarding Redmond after concluding that de Blasio misused the detail for personal and political reasons, including bringing members of the unit along for out-of-state trips during the then-mayor’s failed 2020 presidential bid.

DOI found that Redmond went to extensive lengths to obstruct the probe, including deleting text messages and not giving “credible answers” under oath.

In recent months a number of current and former members of de Blasio’s security detail have been called in by prosecutors, the Daily News previously reported. Redmond was also called in to talk with prosecutors.

In June, the city Conflicts of Interest Board decreed that de Blasio has to repay $475,000 for the misuse of the detail during 31 trips to states including Iowa and South Carolina between May and September 2019 in the presidential bid.

The ex-mayor has sued to overturn the fine arguing it was beyond the scope of the agency’s powers.

A spokesman for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg declined comment Monday.

