Head of Fort Myers drug trafficking operation sentenced to more than 24 years federal prison

A Fort Myers drug trafficker will spend nearly 25 years in federal prison, his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Monday said Marvin "Mesh" Harris Jr., 23, of Fort Myers, was also ordered to forfeit his Mercedes-Benz, $58,217 in seized cash, an 18k gold Rolex, and multiple gold chains, all of which detectives to proceeds of his drug trafficking organization.

Harris was convicted in December.

According to court documents, Harris led a drug-trafficking organization which operated in neighborhoods off Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Harris recruited dealers to work for him and provided them with housing, with those houses serving as the main distribution points for the trafficking operation.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Harris was jailed for contempt of court in connection with a homicide investigation. He continued to run his organization while incarcerated, enlisting his girlfriend, co-defendant Destiny Molina, to supply his dealers with drugs and collect the revenue generated by the business.

Court documents said recorded phone calls between Harris and Molina captured him teaching Molina how to mix fentanyl with adulterants to increase the profit potential of his product along with other instructions necessary to keep his illegal enterprise afloat.

On October 15, 2020, the FBI executed search warrants at Molina’s residence on Gaillard Avenue in North Port, and his main drug house on New York Drive in Fort Myers.

Inside Molina’s residence, law enforcement recovered more than $53,000 in cash, multiple pieces of expensive jewelry, over 100 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, and a firearm. At the drug house, law enforcement recovered nearly $5,000 in cash, more fentanyl and cocaine, and another firearm.

Four other members of the conspiracy had previously pleaded guilty in connection with his case:

• Molina (conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Faces 5-40 years in prison, sentencing set June 6).

• Bradly Griffin, aka “Jit”, 20, Fort Myers (Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, Sentenced to 7 years, 3 months in federal prison).

• Robert Rosado, aka “Drew”, 24, Fort Myers (Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; Distribution of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 12 years, 7 months in federal prison)

• Fabian Kelly, aka “Bob”, 20, Fort Myers. (Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Sentenced to 9 years, 3 months)

