Head of Freehold Township pet rescue center charged with aggravated sexual contact

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - The head of a pet rescue organization based at Freehold Raceway Mall here has been charged with aggravated sexual contact on allegations that he inappropriately touched a teenage girl who volunteered for the nonprofit.

Brian Becker, 31, the executive director of Garden State Animal Rescue Center, has also drawn three charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Becker is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl over her clothing since late 2021, providing the victim with alcohol and giving items containing nicotine to another minor, authorities said.

Attorney information for Becker was not immediately available.

After an initial court appearance, the Manalapan man was released on condition that he have no contact with anyone under 18 and other restrictions, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office is urging anyone with information that could aid the investigation to call Freehold Township Police Department Detective Christopher McCormack at 732-294-5134.

