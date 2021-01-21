Head of House Oversight committee seeks FBI probe into Parler's role in Capitol attack

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
The conservative-friendly social network Parler was booted off the internet Jan. 11, over ties to last week's siege on the U.S. Capitol, but not before hackers made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document the riot.

The head of the House Oversight and Reform committee is urging the FBI to investigate Parler and the role the social media app played in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

In a letter written to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the oversight committee, wants the agency to review how the app may have facilitated planning among rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as investigate any evidence Parler users may have posted to the platform.

"It is clear that Parler houses additional evidence critical to investigations of the attack on the Capitol," reads an excerpt from Maloney's letter.

Maloney also wants the FBI to investigate how Parler is financed.

Representatives from Parler could not be immediately reached for comment.

Parler has been favored by conservatives seeking a social media platform with a more hands-off approach as larger sites such as Facebook and Twitter cracked down on rule breakers.

After the Capitol riot, Parler was removed from Apple's and Google's app stores while Amazon suspended its web hosting services, citing posts that encourage violence.

A report from Reuters said Parler.com partially returned using an IP address from a Russian-owned company.

The site has a message that reads, in part: "Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!"

In an interview with Fox News, Parler CEO John Matze said he's confident the platform will return with full functionality by the end of the month.

Earlier this month, Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon alleging the tech giant violated antitrust laws to harm the app and help Twitter. In a statement to USA TODAY, Amazon said the lawsuit has no merit.

Morgan Hines and Kelly Tyko contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI probe into Parler sought by head of House Oversight committee

