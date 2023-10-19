Head-on Hwy. 99 collision caused by suspected DUI motorist kills man, injuries 2 others

A head-on collision Thursday in Sutter County caused by a suspected DUI motorist killed a 63-year-old man while also causing injuries to the suspect and his passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 27-year-old Yuba City man going at an unknown speed drove his 2008 Honda Accord into another motorist’s car on Highway 99, south of Sacramento Avenue, a news release said. It added the suspect showed “signs” of being under the influence and was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and a DUI when officers went to the scene around 12:19 a.m.

The 63-year-old Yuba City victim is expected to be identified by the Sutter County coroner.

The suspect was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with “major facial trauma” and his passenger suffered moderate injuries, CHP said.

Officers said they were still investigating the crash and asked anyone with more information to call the CHP’s office at 530-645-6200.