Head of ISIS terror group dead after overnight raid in Syria
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
President Biden announced that the global leader of the ISIS terrorist group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, is dead after reportedly detonating a bomb during a U.S. counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria. CBS News' Debra Alfarone has more and then CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett from the Pentagon to discuss how the operation was conducted.