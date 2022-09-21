Head of Kherson Oblast urges civilians to evacuate in light of Russias mobilisation announcement

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration has urged residents of the Russian-occupied territories of the oblast to evacuate as soon as possible in light of the partial mobilisation declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "In the light of the latest developments and the announcements by the Russian leaders regarding the sham referendum and the partial mobilisation, I want to once again appeal to the residents of Kherson Oblast who remain on the Russian-occupied territories: evacuate."

Details: Yanushevych stressed that there is a high probability that the so-called "partial mobilisation" will also take place on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He added that those men who were, for various reasons, forced to obtain Russian passports or to share their personal details with the occupiers are particularly at risk.

Head of the Oblast Military Administration called on Kherson Oblast residents to evacuate to the Ukrainian-controlled territory before the occupiers make this completely impossible.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation on the morning of 21 September.

A total of 300,000 reservists will be mobilised.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, called on men of conscription age to leave the city in light of the announcement of partial mobilisation by the Russian president.

