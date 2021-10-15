Head of largest California union arrested on charges of grand theft, tax fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The head of California's largest union was arrested on Friday, a day after the prominent activist was charged with grand theft and tax fraud.

Alma Hernandez, the executive director of SEIU California, and her husband Jose Moscoso were charged on Thursday with allegedly underreporting some $1.4 million of income between the 2014 and 2018 tax years.

Another complaint alleged that Hernandez, while working on a political action committee for a Democratic state senate candidate in 2014, approved a $11,700 payment to her husband for services he did not provide.

Moscoso also allegedly did not disclose that his air duct-cleaning business had multiple employees, resulting in over $300,000 in unreported wages.

Hernandez was being held at The Sacramento County Main Jail was and was ineligible for bail, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's website.

SEIU California said that Hernandez, a 42-year old who had led the union for 11 years, had resigned.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations against Alma Hernandez," wrote Bob Schoonover, the president of SEIU California State Council, in a statement. "We have accepted Ms. Hernandez's resignation, and we have cooperated fully with authorities on this matter and will continue to do so."

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Hernandez, Moscoso, or their lawyers.

Hernandez faces two counts of grand theft, one count of perjury and five counts of filing a false income tax return with intent to evade. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's website did not immediately list Moscoso as an inmate and a call requesting information went unanswered.

The SEIU in California has over 700,000 members, who work in a broad range of fields and include social workers, janitors, and doctors.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Labor Leader Due In Court Friday For Tax Fraud, Embezzlement Charges

    Labor leader Alma Hernandez resigned after she and her husband Jose Moscoso were named in the criminal complaint.

  • Head Of California's Largest Labor Union Facing Embezzlement Charges

    Executive Director of SEIU Alma Hernandez was charged by the state attorney general with embezzlement and tax evasion.

  • Chicago mayor files complaint against police union for defying vaccine mandate

    The city’s Fraternal Order of Police encouraged members to ignore the city’s vaccine requirement Mayor Lori Lightfoot: ‘I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents.’ Photograph: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP The Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has filed a complaint in court against Chicago’s largest police union and its president after the union issued a directive for officers to ignore a citywide mandate to report

  • Disgraced lawyer arrested on new fraud charges

    South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was arrested for allegedly withholding millions in life insurance money from his late housekeeper's family.

  • Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in January 6 Capitol riot

    Michael Angelo Riley is the first out of over 600 people charged in the attacks who is a Capitol Police officer.

  • California and Texas try to mandate their 'morality' through businesses as if they're toys

    Gender-segregated aisles offend micromanagers in Sacramento, while anyone being forced to take a vaccine offends freedom-loving patriots in Austin.

  • White cops complain new chief is promoting officers based on race, sexual orientation, gender

    At least two Fort Lauderdale cops are complaining they have been passed over for promotions in favor of minority colleagues based on race, sexual orientation and gender by the new police chief, who they claim has made public comments about a “minority-first agenda.” Attorney Tonja Haddad Coleman represents the officers, who are white. She confirmed one complaint was formally filed Tuesday and ...

  • China is the engine for global economic growth. What happens if it slows down?

    China's economy, amidst electricity shortages, regulatory crackdowns, and a deflating real estate sector, is at a turning point. What will it mean for China, and for the world, if the Chinese economy slows down?

  • Households that use natural gas to see heating bills rise an average of 30% this winter

    Households across the United States will spend more to heat their homes this winter because of higher fuel prices, the Department of Energy’s independent statistical arm is projecting.

  • Man who opened fire into a San Diego Asian restaurant pleads guilty to assault charges

    The man who opened fire into an Asian restaurant in Hillcrest, San Diego, with a semiautomatic rifle in 2019 pleaded guilty on Thursday. Going to prison: Stefano Parker, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the incident that took place outside The Asian Bistro on University Avenue in February 2019, according to NBC San Diego. Parker faced a potential life imprisonment sentence for a dozen counts of attempted murder before pleading guilty, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

    President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor and warehousing pain in the U.S. supply chain, and announced new around-the-clock port operations in Los Angeles. As his Republican opposition seizes on possible Christmas shortages to connect Biden's economic policies to inflation, and try to stall a multitrillion-dollar spending bill in Congress in coming weeks, the White House's message Wednesday was that a solution is in sight.

  • U.S. Senator Warren urges Amazon breakup, India retailers want probe after Reuters story

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for breaking up Amazon.com Inc and Indian retailers demanded a government probe of the company after a Reuters investigation showed the e-commerce giant had copied products and rigged search results in India. The Reuters report https://t.co/PiVEqAgjY6, reviewing thousands of internal Amazon documents, found that the U.S. company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands in India, one of the company’s largest growth markets.

  • LaVar Ball Releases New Luxury Big Baller Brand Sneakers That Retail Up to $895

    LaVar Ball releases Big Baller Brand luxury lifestyle sneakers designed by his son LiAngelo.

  • A criminology professor was charged with wildfire arson in California. The crime is far more common than you think.

    Nine percent of wildfires in California are linked to arson, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

  • Civilians evacuated as Beirut violence continues

    The shooting on a frontline of the 1975-90 civil war marks some of Lebanon's worst strife in years, and highlights a deepening crisis over the probe into the August 2020 blast that is undermining government efforts to tackle one of the most dramatic economic meltdowns in history.In scenes reminiscent of the war, local television stations broadcast footage of bullets bouncing off buildings and people running for cover.Army units were seen patrolling the area and a fire truck arrived to the location where fire caused by heavy gunshots broke out. One of the dead was a woman who was struck by a bullet while in her home, a military source said, adding that all the dead so far were Shi'ites.The army said in a statement the gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle located in an area dividing Christian and Shi'ite Muslim neighborhoods.Hezbollah and its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said groups had fired at protesters from rooftops, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag Lebanon into conflict.

  • Hezbollah says it won't be dragged into war after Beirut bloodshed

    The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war even as it stepped up accusations against the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party it says killed seven Shi'ites in Beirut's bloodiest street violence in years. The accusation, denied by the LF, underlines worsening sectarian tensions after Thursday's violence which began as people were gathering for a protest called by Hezbollah against the judge investigating last year's Beirut port blast. The probe into the catastrophic blast appears in increasing doubt, fuelled by a bitter political dispute over the lead investigator's attempts to question officials who include Hezbollah allies.

  • Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work amid protests

    TRIESTE, Italy (Reuters) -Italy made COVID-19 health passes mandatory for all workers from Friday in a test case for Europe, with the measure being applied mostly peacefully across the country despite scattered protests. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet approved the rule - one of the world's strictest anti-COVID measures - in September, making it obligatory from Oct. 15 for all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection. Under the rule, effective until year-end, workers without the so-called Green Pass will be suspended without pay and face a fine of up to 1,500 euros ($1,730) if they try to work on regardless.

  • Data from Federal Scientists Raise Questions About J&J Booster Shots

    People who received a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may be better off with a booster shot from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, according to preliminary data from a federal clinical trial published Wednesday. That finding, along with a mixed review by the Food and Drug Administration of the case made by Johnson & Johnson for an authorization of its booster, could lead to a heated debate about how and when to offer additional shots to the 15 million Americans who have received the single-dose

  • Dodgers' Julio Urias won't start NLCS Game 5; Astros' Lance McCullers out of ALCS

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.

  • Former coach at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas accused of sexual conduct with student

    A former coach at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas faces a charge of sexual conduct with a student.