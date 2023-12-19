Head of LeBron James Family Foundation scolds Akron school board for 'painful' year

At left, Michelle Campbell, Executive Director of LeBron James Family Foundation at an Akron Board of Education meeting earlier this year.

The last meeting presided over by Akron Board of Education President Derrick Hall included a sour note, after Michele Campbell, executive director of The LeBron James Family Foundation, criticized the board for its treatment of the I Promise School's supporters earlier this year.

It was Hall's and Valerie McKitrick's last meeting as board members — neither sought reelection — as well as the board's last meeting of the year.

Campbell said the problem started after she sent an email to Hall in July, before the start of the school year.

She accused Hall of not only failing to acknowledge the email, but also leading the board into an unfairly conducted examination of the school's performance.

"My email received no response. We all know what happened next," she said. "At a very painful time, trust was broken. As I watched, countless others speak freely at board meetings without a shot clock closing in on them. Our supporters signed up to speak but were not granted the opportunity to do so ... our parents, supporters and team members were cut off and not allowed to have their full voices heard."

Akron school board members in July began asking questions about the I Promise School's performance.

The board's discussion made national news, with many political and sports-related blogs labeling "LeBron's school" a failure.

The statistics discussed in July included last year's class of eighth-graders at the I Promise School, in which not a single student passed the state's math test since the group was in the third grade.

The school enrolls students in third grade through a lottery. Students are entered into the lottery if they are in the bottom 25% of reading scores in the district. Parents have the option of keeping their children in their current school buildings.

The public school operates in partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation. It was founded in 2018, serves more than 300 students in grades three through five, and features a resource center for families with the goal of serving as an intervention for the district's lowest-performing students starting at an early age.

The school receives the same local, state and federal funding as any other public school. But on top of that, the foundation has given up to $1.4 million each year for additional tutors and more teachers in younger grades to lower class sizes.

The foundation also partners with other organizations to provide significant wraparound services and support for students, from job training and high school equivalency courses for parents to housing for students' entire families if needed.

"We would love nothing more to work hand-in-hand," Campbell concluded. "With the new board in this effort, it is bigger than any one of us alone, and all we ask is that we're given the same respect that so many others are given.

"We promise we will continue to be good partners and to do everything in our power to help our students and families be successful — and we keep our promises."

Hall responded to the criticism, stating the board typically leaves it up to the superintendent to respond to public comment speakers.

"You and I had an offline conversation where I explained why I did not reply to that e-mail, and so I'm not going to rehash all that here tonight," he added. "I would like to say we spent about a 45-minute conversation talking about the delay in responding, and I thought we had a productive conversation."

Superintendent Michael Robinson later issued a statement.

"I love I Promise, and our scholars and the work that has been done by the Foundation," Robinson said. " I just want us to forge ahead and continue to collaborate and work for the good of our scholars.

"In this season, it's time for us to move forward. Let's work together and create a better Akron together."

