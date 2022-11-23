Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration announces good news in Oblast with onset of sub-zero temperatures

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to give "new positive news" from Luhansk Oblast, on the Svatove – Kreminna front, with the onset of sub-zero temperatures. The initiative is in the hands of the Ukrainian military.

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Now we are waiting for frosts, at least for a couple of days, so that the ground becomes firmer and can withstand the equipment. I think that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to give us new positive news regarding Luhansk Oblast."

Details: Haidai reported that the Ukrainian military is gradually advancing on the Svatove – Kreminna front: "As for the Svatove – Kreminna front, the initiative is on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Little by little, the Ukrainian troops are advancing. However, the weather prevents it. On the other hand, the weather also prevents the Russians from starting the offensive with their vehicles."

In addition, Haidai reported that the Russian occupying forces are trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the direction of Bilohorivka. He added that the Russians constantly add new units into the offensive, but "nothing works".

Quote: "However, a lot of people were there, there were a lot of prisoners. In general, there were about 2,000 prisoners on the Bilohorivka – Bakhmut front."

Background: On 22 November, Haidai reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were moving forward on the Svatove – Kreminna front, Luhansk Oblast, while conducting defensive battles near the village of Bilohorivka.

