Head of main Florida power company retiring amid controversy

FILE - Florida Power and Light President and CEO Eric Silagy addresses reporters and guests during a news conference unveiling the new Blue Origin rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 15, 2015. It was announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that Silagy, the leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TERRY SPENCER
·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.

Florida Power & Light's parent company, NextEra Energy, announced that CEO Eric Silagy will step down Feb. 15 and then retire in May after assisting his successor, Armando Pimentel, through the transition. Pimentel, a top executive at NextEra, is taking over a company that serves about 5 million Florida homes and businesses, or about half the state.

Since Silagy took over FPL in 2011, it has almost eliminated its use of coal-burning power plants, shifting to cleaner-burning natural gas, expanded its use of solar energy and announced plans to adopt “green hydrogen” power. Last year, it pledged to eliminate its carbon emissions by 2045.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the FPL team for more than a decade and I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments we have delivered to our customers and the state of Florida,” he said in a statement. There is no indication in the statement he was stepping down because of the allegations.

But FPL has been under scrutiny since last year after the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union were leaked documents, texts and emails from a political consulting firm the company hired. The newspapers charged that the consulting company, Matrix LLC, went after politicians FPL opposed and secretly took over a Florida political news website and used it to give the company favorable coverage. It also spied on Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe, who had written critically of the company's bid to buy Jacksonville's municipal electric company.

In one case, Democratic State Sen. José Javier Rodríguez angered FPL by proposing a bill that would have eaten into its profits.

In a 2019 email chain obtained by the Sentinel, Silagy tells two of his vice president, “I want you to make (Rodriguez's) life a living hell." The vice presidents forwarded the email to Matrix. In the 2020 election, Matrix spent heavily supporting the independent candidacy of a Rodriguez opponent with the same last name. He siphoned votes away as Rodriguez lost his reelection bid. The man, who had never shown any political interest, later admitted he was bribed to run.

Other similar mystery candidates popped up elsewhere in the state to run against FPL critics, all getting support from Matrix. While others involved in those campaigns have been charged with election-related crimes, no one from FPL or Matrix has been.

Silagy told the Sentinel he used a “poor choice of words” in his email, but denied that he or the company ever directed Matrix to do anything illegal. Matrix blamed a former CEO and former employees who it said acted without ownership's knowledge.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday, NextEra said its investigation into Sentinel and Times-Union's allegations “is substantially complete” and “based on information in our possession, we believe that FPL would not be found liable for any of the Florida campaign finance law violations." It also says it believes FPL will be cleared of federal elections code violations.

In Monroe’s file, there were 72 pages of information on him and his family — including a surreptitious photo of him and his wife walking their dog near their home.

A Matrix spy even appeared to follow him to a wedding hundreds of miles away. In a text to an FPL executive, the spy showed glee when Monroe tweeted that he was getting drunk at the reception (Monroe has said he was being “facetious”). The spy later that night used a sad-faced emoji when he reported back to the executive that Monroe took an Uber to his hotel instead of driving. The former Matrix CEO complained to FPL that Monroe's personal life is “boring.”

“I believe it is fair to detect an undercurrent of hostility in these records,” Monroe wrote in a column.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

    Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.

  • Fatigue and despair build as California copes with massacres

    In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman had killed seven people at mushroom farms in a scenic coastal stretch of Northern California came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke of his fatigue and frustration with mass shootings. “I can’t keep doing them,” he told reporters earlier Monday in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed at a dance studio.

  • Mars pauses using M&Ms 'spokescandies,' enlists Maya Rudolph

    Mars says it's pausing using its trademark M&M's spokescandies and has enlisted actor and comedian Maya Rudolph to star in its marketing efforts, including its Super Bowl ad campaign. The news comes three weeks before M&Ms is set to return to the Super Bowl with an ad after sitting it out last year. Mars hasn't disclosed any other creative details about the ad.

  • Florida Power & Light's longtime CEO to step down. Here's who will replace him.

    The longtime leader of Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will step down as CEO after nearly a decade at the helm of the state's largest utility. Silagy spent 20 years in various roles at parent company NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE), including senior VP of regulatory and state governmental affairs and chief development officer. Armando Pimentel, the former CFO of both NextEra and FPL, will succeed Silagy as president and CEO.

  • California massacres show limits of strict state gun laws

    In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. "It does illustrate the challenges of regulating state by state when firearms are so easily carried across state lines," said J. Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at the gun safety group Giffords Law Center. "I think the California experience underscores the challenges of regulating these things on a state-by-state basis, as opposed to at the national level."

  • Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

    If the latest polls are to be believed, no Senate incumbent is in as much danger of losing their seat in 2024 as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Kari Lake's campaign may be over, but the grift goes on

    Ever wonder why Kari Lake won't just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business.

  • Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says

    Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.

  • The improbability of George Santos’ $199 expenses

    The vast majority of congressional campaigns never recorded a single disbursement of $199, just below the level requiring preservation of receipts.

  • Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions

    Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’

  • Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe

    Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina Habba and a lawyer for state Attorney General Letitia James was filed on Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan. Trump had been appealing a ruling last May by U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes in Syracuse, New York, that found "no evidence" James had acted in bad faith or out of political bias by probing asset valuations at the Trump Organization.

  • Is this the beginning of the end for Trumpism or the Republican Party?

    The Republican National Committee has triggered anger, protests and a reckoning in a party that must choose between Donald Trump and its own future.

  • Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary

    Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.

  • Bannon: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP’

    Former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon has said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) “sees herself on the short list” to be named former President Trump’s running mate in his 2024 bid to retake the Oval Office. “This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be. … She…

  • If you care about your country and your rights, don't vote for any Republicans in 2022

    I've covered many admirable Republicans, and today's GOP still has some. But it's too risky to support them when their party is on such a dark path.

  • Biden has a case for seeking re-election in 2024 — except for this one unavoidable fact

    It takes so much to get to the White House, you just don’t walk away. Unless circumstances intervene, like they did with Lyndon Johnson in 1968 and Harry Truman in 1952. Both were deeply unpopular presidents and chose to retire, rather than risk possible humiliation with the voters.

  • Race For RNC Chair Purposefully Ignoring The 239-Pound Orange Elephant In The Room

    Critics of incumbent Ronna McDaniel blame her for six years of bad elections, but they're ignoring that those are more accurately the fault of Donald Trump.

  • Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll

    Former President Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, according to a new Emerson College poll released on Tuesday. Forty-four percent in the poll said they would support Trump in the 2024 presidential election, compared to the 41 percent who said they would back Biden. Another 10 percent said…

  • ‘Decisions imminent’ in Trump election case, Atlanta district attorney says

    Tuesday’s hearing remains inconclusive, however, after judge decides not to immediately rule on making report public

  • Seth Meyers Has Wacky Jimmy Carter Theory After More Documents Found At Biden's Home

    The "Late Night" host shared his suspicions about the 39th president in the wake of the Biden and Trump document discoveries.