Head of military recruitment office arrested for beating servicemember with bat

The Rivne City Court has ordered the arrest of the head of the Rivne Oblast military recruitment center, who physically assaulted a subordinate soldier, on July 28, according to the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR).

On the eve of July 27, the official was informed of the charges against him for assaulting the subordinate soldier, and subsequently, he was apprehended.

An investigation revealed that this official, along with the director of the district recruitment office, attacked a man with a bat and compelled him to “beg for forgiveness” on his knees. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone.

Searches were carried out at the suspect's premises, leading to the discovery of the aforementioned bat and other incriminating evidence, law enforcement said.

If found guilty, the individual could face up to 12 years of imprisonment under the article on the abuse of power or official authority by a military official during wartime (part 5 of article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Media reports have identified the accused official as Serhii Lutsiuk.

On July 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the urgent establishment of a commission to conduct inspections of all military recruitment offices in all oblasts of Ukraine, aiming to prevent any actions that would tarnish the reputation of the state and the memory of the heroes who sacrifice their lives on the frontline.

On July 25, Zelenskyy revealed the “disturbing results” of the inspection, stating that “Today, some preliminary results of inspections from other enlistment offices, besides the former Odesa one, were presented to me. And the findings are distressing. Of course, law enforcement will handle them appropriately, and society will be informed of everything.”

