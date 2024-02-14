Head of Minnesota State Patrol leaving for role at International Association of Chiefs of Police

The chief of the Minnesota State Patrol is moving on to a new role, the agency announced Wednesday.

Col. Matt Langer worked for the State Patrol for nearly 25 years and, after climbing through the ranks, has been in charge for the past decade.

He’s leaving to become the International Association of Chiefs of Police director of global policing. His last day will be April 2 and Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic will serve as interim chief.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson will immediately begin the process to name a new colonel.

“Col. Langer embodies what we expect and need from a law enforcement leader,” Jacobson said in a statement. “He has always put people first, whether it’s the members of the State Patrol or families who are facing their worst day and grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Langer said he’s proudest of troopers’ daily work to keep roads safe. The State Patrol said his accomplishments include:

Focusing enforcement efforts on preventing driving behaviors that cause fatal crashes. Minnesota roads are now the the third-safest in the nation.

Advocating for passage of the state’s hand-free cell phone bill in 2019.

Signing a pledge to increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030.

Growing an internal peer support team.

Reestablishing a chaplaincy program.

The State Patrol has been in the news recently, with the Hennepin County attorney’s office charging a trooper last month in the fatal shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II in July in Minneapolis.

