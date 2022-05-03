Head of Mykolaiv region on Russian missile strikes: Theyll start throwing balalaikas at us soon

Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 23:00 As rescue workers continue to seize explosive devices in Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions, the head of Mykolaiv Region, Vitaliy Kim, is raining on the Russian parade with his jokes. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, Ukrainska Pravda Details: Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim posted a photo taken by some rescue workers and suggested that the Russians have been throwing all the weapons they have, even old Soviet ones, into the fray. Quote: "Guess what this is? This is a component from the ancient anti-aircraft missile system 'Krug.' It has 3M8 of the rocket inside. This is probably the starting solid-propellant rocket engine 3C5. I'm no expert, but I feel like they'll start throwing balalaikas at us soon. Although this already looks like that: a TU-143 'Reys' (Soviet reconnaissance drone with a turbojet engine - ed.). Not too far off from balalaikas." Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the photo features a rocket launch accelerator, which is still widely used in military equipment. At 10.14 pm, Kim announced the all-clear after the air raid warning: "The balalaikas have passed by." However, at 10.21 pm the air raid warning sounded again. "You won't believe this. The air raid warning again! Maybe they're offended?" Kim said. Background: In the evening of 3 May, the air raid warning has been sounding all across Ukraine. It is still going on in many regions. It is currently known that Russian missiles have hit Lviv and the Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zakarpattia regions. According to Ukrainska Pravda, one missile was also shot down by Air Defence near Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, pyrotechnic experts operating in Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions processed 264 requests and seized 54 munitions on 3 May.