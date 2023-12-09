Head to North Georgia for holiday magic, stay for winter fun

How much holiday fun awaits you this season? Will it involve snow tubing, cutting your own Christmas tree, a memorable dining experience, snow hikes, tasty treats, or a unique getaway? It could!

Embark on a North Georgia adventure this holiday season and explore all that places like Clayton, Dillard, Tiger, Sky Valley, and Mountain City have to offer.

Winter is here and the temperatures have cooled. For many, that means hibernation; no more outdoor activities, vacations or family fun.

But the winter ranks as one of the best times to enjoy one of the state’s best kept secrets...

Rabun County, and all that the North Georgia mountains have to offer.

"The winter months are a beautiful time of year to come up here," Bill Bennett from Outdoor 76 told wsbtv.com's Nelson Hicks.

“Getting outdoors, the winter views are just awesome. It’s probably my most favorite time to hike through the mountains because the views, you can just see so much more through the woods, all the foliage has died down as you get into the higher elevations and do some of the hikes here, where you’re climbing some of the mountains.

Between outdoor activities, great views, unique shopping, an array of accommodations, wineries, distilleries, breweries and minimal crowds, it’s a great getaway.

Let’s start with some of the outdoor opportunities for adventure. Seventy-five percent of the land in Rabun County is either in the National Forest, a state park or is held by Georgia Power.

Combine that with eight mountain peaks over 4,000 feet; and 34 waterfalls; and hiking, mountain biking and trail running, opportunities abound.

During non-COVID times, stop by the Welcome Center to learn more about all of them. For now, check 'em out online at https://chamber.rabun.life/welcome-center-blog/

“The great part about winter in the mountains are just the views,” Cory McCall from Outdoor 76 said. ”A lot of people think about the best time to be able to come up and participate in outdoor activities being the summer time, and really my favorite is in the winter because you get to see a lot more. So there’s a lot more rewards in the hikes and the trail runs.”

But before heading out, head to downtown Clayton and spend a little time with Bennett and McCall at Outdoor 76. Not only do they have the gear to get you ready for any outdoor activities, they’re a wealth of knowledge about the outdoor adventures that await in the area.

Hit them up for some help before heading out. Their top tip: be prepared for the elements by wearing lots of layers.

Looking for more outdoor fun? Skiing at Maggie Valley is just an hour up the road. Snow tubing and ice skating is even closer. Head to Scaly Mountain Outdoor Center just across the state line to enjoy it.

There’s horseback riding, too. The Dillard House Stables offers guided tours atop horseback; everything from a 30-minute beginner tour to scenic farm rides, river rides and private outings.

For those whose sense of adventure is piqued not by mountain peaks, but by scoring a good deal on a great find, there’s plenty of shopping, too. Local boutiques and antique markets offer treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

“You just never know what you might find,” Elizabeth Hooper from Yesterday’s Treasures said.

Georgia’s best kept secret is no secret at all to whiskey lovers. From R.M. Rose and Co. Distillery’s award-winning whiskeys to the top-ranked distillery in Georgia as selected by the readers of James Magazine (that’s Moonrise Distillery) if you’re a whiskey lover, Rabun County is the place to visit.

“People that come here spend a couple of hours with us, whether it’s tours, tastings, cocktails, whatever, they’re curious about how it used to be made and that’s really what we’re all about,” said Doug Nassaur from Moonrise Distillery. “So everything is made by hand. We use local ingredients wherever it’s possible.”

More than 8,000 people a month visit Moonrise Distillery for a tasting, tour or both. The company features a two-time gold medal-winning vodka and gin, ready-to-drink craft cocktails, bourbons and a rye whiskey that was named “Best Rye Whiskey in Georgia” at the 2019 Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Competition.

“We wanted to create an experience up here in the North Georgia mountains that you used to be able to get on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” Nassaur said. “Analogous to a teaching hospital, we’re a teaching distillery. So we want people to come up here and get that full experience.”

Want to check it out? Tastings and tours start most days at 1 p.m. Book it online on Moonrise Distillery’s website.

Liquor not your thing? How about a cold brew? Visitors will find Currahee Brewing Company just off Main Street in downtown Clayton.

“Our craft beers are kind of a wide range,” Scott Mazarky from Currahee Brewing said. “We have some ambers, we have dark beers, we have a coffee-milk stout that has won awards. It’s really good if you’re in to that kind of cold brew coffee, dark beer kind of thing. We have a lot of good IPAs, if you’re into that. We really kind of have a beer for every palate.”

The owners transformed an old auto shop into a brewery and tasting bar.

It’s open seven days a week, features live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and offers everything from Lucky Scars Hazy IPA to a creation called Doctor Evil.

Maybe a good glass of wine is more your speed.

The area is home to a number of wineries and tasting rooms. Enjoy a glass while shopping in downtown Clayton at the Clayton Cafe and Market...

enjoy the bakery, too!

or for the adventurous, venture up a 3,000 foot mountain to Terra Incognita Vineyard.

“What we have here is a remote location and we see that as a benefit,” Torsten Ernest from Terra Incognita Vineyard said. “If you’re looking for a place that is off the beaten path, that is really something that is unique and a little rough around the edges, but very genuine, and has some really unique attributes, this is the place for you.”

From stunning sunsets to nights by the fire to wine, the vineyard sits on 124 acres surrounded by miles of national forest. It offers a setting you won’t find anywhere else.

Time to call it a night? It might be best after enjoying all that wine.

The area offers plenty of options, from a fireplace suite at the Dillard House, where you can wake up and enjoy a one-of-a-kind southern breakfast.

There's the Beechwood Inn, too!

The Beechwood Inn was selected by Southern Living Magazine as “One of the South’s Most Charming Inns.” The Beechwood Inn celebrates its 100-year anniversary as a business in 2022, and provides guests with a semi-rustic stay at a historic bed-and-breakfast.

“(We) have ‘Wine-30′ at 5:30 and if they want to come to that, we usually have a fresh appetizer and they have a chance to meet other people,” Gayle Darugh from the Beechwood Inn said. “We’ve seen so many friendships formed here. And they like that. It’s much more intimate than a hotel.”

The Inn was named to the Select Registry, a registry that includes a collection of independent boutique inns that deliver a level of personalized service nearly unheard of in the industry. The appetizers alone should have landed them a spot on the list, but it’s their attention to detail and service that did the trick.

Looking for a little different experience? Grab some friends, light up the campfire and cook up some s’mores, and experience a night under the stars on a visit to the area. Just don’t forget your long johns.

Mountain views, outdoor activities, shopping, fine wine and drinks; there’s plenty to do in Rabun County and the North Georgia mountains. Or you can just sit back, relax and enjoy the day. It’s up to you.

Here are some more photos from Outdoor 76 in Rabun County.

Dillard Waterfall

GF Default - Sunset at The Dillard House in north Georgia

“There’s nothing that says Christmas more than the mountains,” Tony Penrose from the Forward Rabun Chamber of Commerce said.

Looking for a White Christmas? Highlands Outpost offers plenty of snow. What Mother Nature doesn’t provide, machines do. Enjoy snow tubing, ice skating, and ample snow for snowball fights. If the tubing runs don’t satisfy your need for speed, hop aboard the Scaly Mountain Screamer and experience the gravity-powered thrills of a 3800-foot track coaster.

During your visit, create new memories by cutting your own Christmas tree or choosing a fresh pre-cut one from a mountain field. Visit Osage Farm or Billingsley’s Garden Center in North Georgia or venture into North Carolina to explore Moss Tree Farm, Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Tree Farm Elf Village, or others. Find that perfect tree and take it home with you.

If all the fun and adventure have stirred your appetite, indulge in holiday treats at White Birch Provisions in downtown Clayton. Savor gingerbread bars, pumpkin cookies, and red velvet brownies.

It's that time of the year!

Looking for something to do over the holidays this year?

How about this...tasey treats...

unique finds...

great food...

holiday decor...

and even a walk thru history!

Enjoy all of this and more in Rabun County in the north Georgia mountains. From the Dillard House...

to treats at White Birch Provisions...

to shopping at Butler Galleries and other shops in Clayton...

to unique decor at Ladybug Landing in Lakemont...

to some peace and relaxation...this is what a trip to Rabun County is all about.

“Our most popular are our scones — they are really, really popular and delicious. People come for that. But we have lots of really good bars, like we have fudge oatmeal bars, and big cookies and all sorts of delicious stuff, all made here,” Ivy Millions from White Birch Provisions said.

EVENTS IN NORTH GEORGIA

-Clayton Christmas Parade and Candle Lighting Dec. 8 at 6pm

-Holiday Jamboree at Black Rock Mountain State Park Dec. 9 at 3pm

-Foxfire Christmas on Dec. 16

-Christmas Eve on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day on Dec. 25 at the Dillard House

-Winterfest Jan. 13-14 and Feb 17-18 (Enjoy a Scavenger Hunt of Snowmen, snow machine, kids activities and community-wide snowball fight

Need something more after dining on a dessert? Head to the Dillard House. The historic North Georgia restaurant always offers a unique family meal, and this time of year, the hotel is draped in decorations to celebrate the holidays.

“If you’re here for the holiday season, you’ll see many, many lights and displays seen outside, around the building and around the yards,” Louise Dillard said. “Each year, I personally go to a nearby tree farm and handpick eight Christmas trees that are fully decorated and dispersed throughout the buildings on the property.”

Wrap up and take a ride on a visit with the Dillard House Stables.

The Dillard House will host a massive New Year’s Eve celebration, too, so plan ahead.

Regarding the calendar, if you have an opening on December 16, pencil in a trip to the Foxfire Museum in Mountain City. That’s when they celebrate Christmas at Foxfire. Snack on Christmas treats from the wood stove, meet Santa Claus, and admire the decorations adorning the museum.

“There will be Cherokee exhibits, there will be story-telling. We’ll have treats that are cooked on the woodfire. We’ll have fires going. There will be music,” Suzie Nixon-Flaherty from the Foxfire Museum said.

Still have a few names on that Christmas list to shop for? You’ll find gifts in the North Georgia mountains you won’t find anywhere else. Dillard offers antiques galore and downtown Clayton features mom-and-pop shops with one-of-a-kind items. Timpson Creek Gallery showcases fine art, handmade jewelry, and unique furniture. And to top it off, there’s even the Merry Christmas Shop.

Need a place to spend the night? The accommodations are as unique as the shopping. The Dillard House offers an inn, cabins, and cottages. The recently renovated Beechwood Inn offers a stylish ambiance in a rustic mountain setting. The 100-year-old building is a bed-and-breakfast. Experience the true sights, sounds, and flavors of the North Georgia Mountains at the Historic Lake Rabun Hotel. Or opt to spend the night in a fully restored 1929 caboose.

“I’ve always been a train buff, I suppose, and had toyed with the idea of buying a railroad car to put next to my store, strictly as an attention-getter, for about 15 years,” Reaves told wsbtv.com’s Nelson Hicks. “I did searches online lots of times, but most were hundreds, even thousands of miles away, and transportation would have run into thousands of dollars just to get one here.”

But that all changed in 2016. The Whistle Shop in nearby Franklin, North Carolina, closed down. The shop had four cabooses and Reaves purchased his favorite, a 1929 C&O center-cupola all-wood caboose.

Reaves designed the interior space and worked with a contractor who just happened to be a retired Norfolk and Southern railroad worker. They spent a year on the project before it was finally completed in 2017.

If you can’t make it for the holidays this year, don’t worry. Visit the area in 2024 to enjoy snow-covered mountaintops, snow hiking, and more.

"The great part about winter in the mountains are just the views," Cory McCall from Outdoor 76 said. "A lot of people think about the best time to be able to come up and participate in outdoor activities being the summer time, and really my favorite is in the winter because you get to see a lot more. So there's a lot more rewards in the hikes and the trail runs."

Georgia is full of unique accommodations. From tiny houses to private islands to Harry Potter Airbnb listings, there’s no shortage of interesting places to stay.

But that all changed in 2016. The Whistle Shop in nearby Franklin, North Carolina, closed down. The shop had four cabooses and Reaves purchased his favorite, a 1929 C&O center-cupola all-wood caboose. It took a 90-ton crane to lift the 25,000 pound caboose off its wheel assemblies and onto a tractor trailer.

Then the real work began. At the Whistle Shop, the owner was only concerned with the exterior of the caboose. The interior had been gutted and sat neglected for 15 years. Reaves noted it had rotted stem to stern, from the siding to the decks. Only the roof was intact. Once he restored the exterior to prevent interior water damage, it sat on his property and helped draw attention to his antique shop. Then he got to work on the interior.

Reaves designed the interior space and worked with a contractor who just happened to be a retired Norfolk and Southern railroad worker. They spent a year on the project before it was finally completed in 2017.

Originally, Reaves built it to house family and friends when they came to visit, but they were so impressed with his work that they convinced him to rent it out to guests, which he now does on VRBO.com.

Next to the caboose is a grain silo that serves as a bath house for the rental. Reaves didn’t want to take up the space needed inside the caboose for it. The silo was found in a nearby kudzu-covered field.

