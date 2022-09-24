Head of occupation police in Izium, traitor of Ukraine, captured in Kharkiv Oblast

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:27

An accomplice of Russian occupiers, who was appointed as the head of Russian-controlled "police" during the occupation of Izium, has been detained in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote: "A 43-year-old former police officer from the city of Izium was detained and notified that he was under suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office reports that the former police officer voluntarily sided with Russian occupying forces during the occupation of Izium.

He was first appointed as the "district police inspector" in what the Russian occupiers called "Izium district police department in Kharkiv Oblast", and later promoted to "head of the department of district inspectors".

In July, the man, accompanied by Russian soldiers and "LPR" [the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People’s Republic"] militants, confiscated his former colleagues’ employment records.

After the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast, the man tried to escape, but was detained on 23 September.

The court is currently deciding on the appropriate pretrial restraint measures for the suspect.

A 33-year-old resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan, who collaborated with the Russians during the occupation of the village and headed what the Russian occupiers called "People's Militia", is now a suspect, too. The man was notified of suspicion in absentia.

The Prosecutor’s Office has established that the collaborator was responsible for hiring other persons [to serve in "People’s Militia"], organised activities of this illegal armed formation, and was tasked with signing and approving documents pertaining to the illegal militia’s work.

