Head of Police Accountability Board placed on administrative leave

The Police Accountability Board on Friday morning announced that executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave.

"As a matter of policy, the City of Rochester — including the Police Accountability Board — does not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations," PAB said in a news release. "It is important that these matters are fully vetted to ensure a fair and complete understanding of all relevant information and to be certain that employee confidentiality and trust are not compromised.”

Voters overwhelmingly approved creating the PAB in 2019, and the nine-member board hired executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds in 2020. This spring, the PAB moved into a larger office space on the first floor of an office building at 245 E. Main St. downtown, which was subleased and previously occupied by the Democrat and Chronicle.

Dwyer Reynolds, a Rochester native, became the PAB's first executive director in October 2020.

Dwyer Reynolds was an environmental law fellow and clinical lecturer at the Yale Law School in Connecticut. His work focused primarily on democracy, tort law, and environmental law, according to his Yale online biography.

He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester in 2013 and then earned his law degree in 2017 from Yale.

The PAB is designed to investigate police misconduct complaints. It operates under the Rochester City Charter and was created by Rochester's City Council, which last year approved $5 million in the budget, fully funding the PAB.

James Smith, City Council's chief of staff, declined to comment on the leave.

One of the nine PAB board positions is currently vacant. Two founding members of the volunteer board resigned in March and the PAB replaced one of those board members this week, said Vanessa Cheeks, PAB deputy chief of public information. She did not share details about the incoming board member.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Police Accountability Board director placed on leave