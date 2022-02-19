Head to the QVC Presidents' Day sale for up to 30% off beauty must-haves and kitchen appliances

Shop the QVC Presidents' Day sale and save up 30% on beauty products, home items and small appliances.

With spring on the horizon, you might be thinking about spring cleaning, revamping your living space or maybe refreshing your beauty routine. Well, one of the biggest shopping events is going on this weekend and you’ll have the chance to save on thousands of items to help you bring your seasonal plans to life. During QVC’s Presidents’ Day sale, you can save big on home essentials, beauty, fashion, kitchen appliances and more.

Now through Monday, February 21, QVC shoppers can save up 30% on top-rated beauty products, home items and small appliances. Plus, free shipping is available on all electronics and fitness items. If you have the Q-Card (QVC's store card) or PayPal, you can select the Easy Pay option to pay in monthly installments at no extra charge—think of it as a buy now and pay as you go. On top of that, first-time QVC shoppers can take $10 off any purchase of $25 or more with the code SURPRISE at checkout. Not your first time at QVC? You can still save $10 off your next purchase of $25 or more with the code HELLO10 at checkout.

Do you need a little bit of pick-me-up skin care? Take a look at the Elemis Cellular recovery skin bliss capsules home and away 2-piece set, marked down from $133 to $105, a $28 savings. Normally, the 60-count cellular recovery skin bliss capsules alone retail for $105 and this set also includes a 14-count of the cellular recovery skin bliss capsules, valued at $28. The morning capsules are formulated with hydrating rose absolute to soften the skin and the evening capsules are formulated with lavender to help your skin relax before bed. The convenient break-open capsules make keeping up with your skincare routine while traveling or on-the-go easy.

Are you in need of some organizing as you prepare for spring cleaning? If so, look at the Honey-Can-Do 10-drawer rolling storage craft organizer, marked down from $86.99 to $72.49, a $14.50 savings. Made of steel and plastic, this organizer is not only strong and durable, it’s also easy to clean. You can store your art supplies, crafting materials and even your home documents—all in one place

Whether you need to restock your beauty bag, reorganize your home or try out a new kitchen appliance, shop QVC’s Presidents’ Day sale and save big.

The best QVC Presidents' Day deals

Shop QVC's Presidents' Day sale for big savings on beauty products from top-rated brands like IT Cosmetics.

