Head to this Raleigh shop for the best cup of hot chocolate this winter, Yelp says

This Raleigh chocolatier was named among the best 50 hot cocoa spots in the United States and Canada “that will melt your heart.”

Yelp’s list, published this week, named Raleigh’s Escazú Chocolates the 17th-best spot for a steaming cup of hot chocolate.

The best three cups in the nation, according to Yelp’s list, can all be found on the west coast:

XOX Truffles in San Francisco El Buen Cacao in Idyllwild Casa de Chocolates in Berkeley

You can read the full list at blog.yelp.com. Here’s what to know about Raleigh’s best:

Where’s the best hot chocolate in Raleigh?

Escazú Chocolates has a handful of hot chocolate varieties in their shop on North Blount Street.

Their flavors include:

Original hot chocolate

Spicy hot chocolate

Peanut butter

Chocolate-chai

White chocolate & spices

Mocha, which contains coffee

Single origin drinking chocolate

Xochiaya, a more bitter drink that contains corn and honey

Regional hot chocolate includes varieties from:

Spain, which contains hazelnuts, almonds and corn

Italy, which is described as having a more “citrusy approach”

France, which is “light, sweet and warm with a little heat on the finish”

Escazú also makes a frozen hot chocolate in our region’s more sweltering months.

The shop celebrated their 15th anniversary this September, partnering with other local businesses to offer a small market for visitors, along with ice cream sundaes.

Visit Escazú Chocolates at 936 N. Blount St. in Raleigh from Tuesday to Sunday. Learn more at escazuchocolates.com.

NC duo wins nation’s ‘most intensive’ gingerbread house contest. See the winning work

Is NC the epicenter of competitive gingerbread? Local ‘gingerfriends’ make the case