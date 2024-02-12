Head of Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression on dates of register's launch and first payments

Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine, has explained when to expect the register to start working and future payments for damages caused to Ukrainians by the Russian war.

Source: Kliuchkovskyi in an interview with European Pravda

Kliuchkovskyi said that Ukrainians, Ukrainian companies and the Ukrainian state will be able to submit applications and evidence to receive payments for material and non-material damage as early as this spring.

"Late March or early April is the approximate time when we expect to be ready to start accepting applications," Kliuchkovskyi said.

He noted that the register as an international organisation was established only seven months ago and that the fact that they are launching it already means that they are moving at "third cosmic velocity".

Kliuchkovskyi emphasised that all applications will have to be submitted exclusively in digital format. These applications will then be subject to a substantive review by the Compensation Commission, a new, yet-to-be-established institution that will determine the compensation that Russia will have to pay.

As for the timeframe when compensation can be realistically expected, Kliuchkovskyi does not think it is achievable this year.

"We’ll be lucky if it happens next year. It would be a very big success. There are a lot of unknowns in this process," he explained, adding that Ukraine is a pioneer in creating such a compensation mechanism, so it would be irresponsible to make predictions.

"But I know that in less than two years we have come an incredible way from an idea that no one believed in at first... to the current state.

We received a decision from the UN General Assembly; six months later, we received a decision to create the registry; and now we are approaching the start of the registry's work. And this is extremely fast," Kliuchkovskyi said.

Background:

The agreement on the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

In June, Markiian Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register of Damage.

Support UP or become our patron!