Head of scam that used feigned love to get elderly to send money sentenced in Tarrant

A Grand Prairie man who was a leader in a criminal enterprise that targeted elderly people in a telephone romance scam and laundered the proceeds has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 396th District Court in Tarrant County, Judge George Gallagher on Thursday sentenced Ifeanyichukwu Obi to the prison term, a 10-year probation period and to pay $482,000 in restitution. Obi pleaded guilty in July to engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property more than $300,000.

Obi, 43, intends to appeal the sentence.

Scam participants obtained money by pretending via telephone to be in love with victims. Obi sent to Nigeria $1.32 million in stolen money during two months in 2019, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Another defendant in the case, Obianuju Orakposim, said that members of the enterprise, known as Yahoo Boys, go to Voodoo doctors in Nigeria to obtain special powers to deceive others into giving them money, according to a summary of her interview with the district attorney’s office filed with the court.

Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells wrote in a statement announcing the sentence that his office is working cases against three other members of the enterprise.

The other defendants are Orakposim, of Arlington; Saheed Akinyemi, of Haslet; and Olusegun Odunwole, of Fort Worth.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Lori Varnell prosecuted the case.