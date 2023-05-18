Head of security at Canterbury School arrested for gun possession by a convicted felon

The Canterbury School's head of security, Wyatt Henderson, was arrested Monday for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to officials.

Henderson, 64, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Since his arrest, his name and bio have been removed from the school's website.

Officials at the Canterbury School did not respond to requests for comment.

Henderson's past

In 2002, Henderson ―a former Charlotte County sheriff's narcotics detective ― pistol-whipped a teenage marijuana dealer so hard it broke his jaw and then repeatedly lied about it to investigators, including the FBI, about the incident, The Herald-Tribune reported. He was convicted in December of 2003 of using excessive force, filing a false police report and making a false statement while employed as an officer.

Henderson served 27 months in prison and two years of probation.

In February of 2003, Henderson resigned from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office during an internal investigation on his employment application. The investigation found that Henderson forged a college diploma for Florida State University to qualify for a $4,048 incentive payment from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Other false information on his application included lying about being an adjunct professor at Okaloosa Walton Community College, and claiming attendance at Miami-Dade Community College, the Herald-Tribune reported.

Henderson was released on $5,000 bail Wednesday. His court hearing is Friday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Canterbury School's security head arrested for gun possession by felon