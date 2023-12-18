Head of Social Security makes apology over misleading testimony following Channel 2 investigation

A top Biden administration official is apologizing to Congress after a Channel 2 Action News investigation.

The commissioner of the Social Security Administration now admits that she gave Congress misleading information about millions of people being asked to pay back money each year.

The letter was sent to Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson, the chairman of the Social Security subcommittee, just days after we exposed that the numbers given to Congress were misleading.

But that misleading testimony was 7 weeks earlier and the head of SSA now says she regrets it.

