Head of South Korean shelter for 'comfort women' found dead amid financial scandal

The allegations stem from a live news conference given by Lee Yong-soo, a victim of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War Two, in Seoul - Shutterstock/Citizens watch a live news conference by Lee Yong-soo, a victim of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, at Seoul Station in Seoul,

The head of a shelter for South Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during the Second World War has been found dead amid allegations that millions in donations and grants were embezzled.

Police said that Son Young-me, 60, was believed to have taken her own life at her apartment in Paju, outside Seoul, on Saturday, local media reported.

Mrs Son managed the Peaceful Our Home shelter, home to a few surviving former sex workers euphemistically referred to as “comfort women”.

She had confided in colleagues in recent weeks that she was under pressure as a result of an investigation into a former head of the NGO that founded the shelter, the Korean Centre for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery for Japan.

It comes after 92-year-old Lee Yong-soo claimed she and other former comfort women had never received financial support and that donations and grants had been misappropriated.

Prosecutors have searched the Peaceful Our Home shelter, although Mrs Son was never questioned and there are no suggestions that she was aware of any financial misconduct.

“After the sudden raid by prosecutors, she felt as if her entire life was being denied and she had confided to those close by of the mental pain she was suffering,” an NGO official told reporters. “She had been living day by day, anxiously amid the phone calls pouring in, the ringing of the doorbell and constant camera flashes.”

Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, yesterday said the accusations should not detract from the campaign to win compensation for the surviving women and an apology from Japan.