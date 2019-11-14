Get a Head Start on your Holiday Shopping at B&H

B&H Photo has started the holiday season early with special pricing on popular products, daily DealZone offers, and buying guides on the Explora blog.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo has kicked off the holiday season with an assortment of specials across departments. Check out the Holiday Head Start landing page to stay up to date on featured specials. You can shop the deals by category and refine by price point to make it easy to find the best savings for everyone on your list. Savvy shoppers should also keep one eye on DealZone where, each day, a new set of items goes on sale for 24 hours.

Finally, if you are looking for suggestions on what to gift, be sure to visit the Explora blog, which is home to an extensive collection of guides for different types of photographers. You can also find year-end roundups for your favorite camera and lens manufacturers, in case you missed any new releases in 2019.

