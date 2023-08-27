Head Start has preschool student openings for 2023-24 school year

ADRIAN — The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are seeking Lenawee County students to attend classes during the 2023-24 school year.

Head Start and Early Head Start classes are designed for children ages 3-5 who come from low-income families, a news release from Adrian Public Schools said. Programming emphasizes school readiness and foundational learning.

Initiatives are federally funded and provide early childhood educational opportunities for children throughout Lenawee County.

"We're excited to welcome new students into our Head Start and Early Head Start programs," Mary Bruggenwirth, director of Adrian Public Schools Head Start, said in the district’s news release. "These programs offer a comprehensive approach to education and support services, setting our students on a positive path for their educational journey."

Mary Bruggenwirth

The Early Head Start program caters to pregnant women and children from birth to age 3, ensuring that even the youngest of learners receive nurturing care and evidence-based education through home-based and center-based options.

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs focus on early literacy, math, science and social-emotional development through hands-on activities, the release said. With a low teacher-to-student ratio, educators provide personalized attention in the classroom.

"Head Start reflects our commitment to providing a strong foundation for each student's education," Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker said. "Through a comprehensive curriculum, we're helping our youngest learners thrive inside and outside the classroom."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

In addition to education services, Head Start programs include developmental screenings, balanced meals approved by a nutritionist, access to medical care, dental care and family support services such as parenting classes and job training referrals.

Eligibility for these programs is determined by federal income guidelines, according to the news release. Adrian Public Schools offers full-day Head Start sessions to accommodate family schedules. Applications are accepted year-round at the Head Start facility in Adrian, 340 E. Church St.

For more information about programming, visit www.adrianmaples.org or call 517-263-2468 for registration inquiries.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Head Start has student openings for 2023-24 school year