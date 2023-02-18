Get a head start on spring cleaning with a free Grove Collaborative cleaning set with your first $20 order

Shop Grove Collaborative to save big on all the spring cleaning supplies you need right now.

Winter may still be chugging along with its late-season snow storms and chilly temperatures, but we're already dreaming of spring—which means it's time to make our spring cleaning checklist! While household chores aren't typically at the top of our mind, Grove Collaborative makes housekeeping fun and stress-free with its line of eco-friendly cleaning products. Better still, new customers can snag tons of free products today to get a jump on their spring cleaning to-do list.

Whether you want to simply declutter or give your home a good deep clean, Grove Collaborative can help. Right now new customers can get a free Mrs. Meyer's and Grove Collaborative starter set with any purchase of $20 or more. To help you get in a spring state of mind, you can even choose your preferred scent: daisy, rose, lilac, mint or fresh cut grass. Plus, you'll save even more with free shipping on your order!

Grove Collaborative is a subscription site that stocks a wide variety of nontoxic and sustainable cleaning, personal care, pet supplies and other household products, with customized orders shipped direct to your door on a recurring basis. With the VIP program—which is $19.99 plus tax annually after the 60-day free trial—you get four gifts per year, early access to hot products, lower order minimums for free shipping ($29 for VIP members versus $49 for non-VIP members) and additional perks. Not interested in membership? You can order a minimum of $20 worth of items at any time without the VIP membership, and pay a flat shipping fee of $4.99 or free shipping for orders above $49.

The free Mrs. Meyer's and Grove Co. starter set

Mrs. Meyer's makes some of the best dish soap we've ever tried.

Right now, new Grove Co. customers can get a free starter set with their first purchase of $20 or more. The set includes:

Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface cleaner

Mrs. Meyer's dish soap

Mrs. Meyer's hand soap

Grove Co. matte cleaning caddy

Grove Co. walnut scrubber sponge

Free shipping

This set spotlights tons of customer-favorite cleaning products you need to keep your kitchen spotless, like the wildly popular Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface cleaner. The all-natural cleaner is perfect for keeping messes and odors at bay in your home and is made with plant-derived ingredients and essential oils. You also get tons of other top-tier home cleaning essentials in the set, valued at $50, that will help you tackle your spring cleaning projects in no time.

While you can cancel the VIP program at the end of the 60 days to avoid being charged, you just might find that having these better-for-the-planet refills delivered is too convenient to pass up. To qualify for these deals, enter your e-mail address, tap "Claim Your Free Offer" and follow the prompts. Shop for what you want, select the gift set you want and "X" out the items in your cart you don't want (items will auto-populate from suggested items pulled from Grove community’s favorites). Once you add at least $20 worth of items to your cart, the offer will be activated. Note that signing up for this free offer automatically sets you up with a VIP membership with a 60-day free trial. However, you can cancel at any time. You can feel good about your Grove Co. products—and right now there’s five great reasons to give it a try.

