Head Start teacher at Beaufort Elementary charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Head Start teacher working with pre-school children at Beaufort Elementary School was charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Holli Hall Hodges, 55, self-reported Tuesday that she had inappropriate photos of children to her Head Start supervisor who immediately reached out to the Sheriff’s Office. Hodges was charged on Wednesday.

Separately, Hodges had been arrested by the Beaufort Police Department on Tuesday on five counts of third-degree assault and battery and one count of resisting arrest. It’s unclear whether these charges are related to Hodges’ workplace.

As of Thursday morning, Hodges was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according jail records.

The Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission Head Start program is a federally-funded independent program with classrooms inside Beaufort Elementary School, according to Executive Director James Williams. It is meant to support low-income children from 6 weeks to 4 years old. He said the program immediately terminated Hodges as soon as she self-reported the inappropriate photos.

Hodges was hired through the program and assigned to the school, not hired through the Beaufort County School District. She was previously a kindergarten assistant at Port Royal Elementary from August 2020 until October 2021, according to district spokesperson Candace Bruder.

Bruder said the district is legally unable to comment on why Hodges is no longer employed by the district.

At the time the Head Start program hired Hodges, she passed the required federal and state background checks. Like all employees, she was thoroughly vetted in conjunction with the Department of Social Services, according to Williams. It is unclear when Hodges started working for Head Start.

“The Head Start program is deeply committed to the safety and well being of all the children that we serve,” Williams said.

Hodges’ seized electronic items have been submitted to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for forensic examination, the Sheriff’s Office said. Because this is an active investigation, there may be additional charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

