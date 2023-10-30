Head teacher Neil Foden in Mold court on child sex abuse charges

Neil Foden faces three charges including sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

A head teacher accused of child sex abuse has appeared in court.

Neil Foden, 66, from Old Colwyn, Conwy county, faces three charges including sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual communication with a child.

A 15-minute pre-trial preparation hearing was held at Mold Crown Court before Judge Rhys Rowlands.

He appeared via videolink from Berwyn Prison, Wrexham, is next due to appear at Mold Crown Court on 5 January.

He confirmed his name and date of birth and said he had been able to follow proceedings.

Reporting restrictions have been put in place.