'Head of Team Anywhere,' and Other Job Titles for an Uncertain Time

Hybrid workforce model. Choosing between In-office, Remote or Hybrid model. Work from home WFH. (celiaosk via Getty Images)
Emma Goldberg
·7 min read

Here’s one sneaky sign of unsettled times: longer job titles.

The past few years have thrown businesses into chaos. Millions are still working fully from home, while many others are picking up their commutes in fits and starts. A majority of people whose jobs could be done remotely were still mostly out of the office as of earlier this year, according to Pew Research Center data.

“The amount of disruption we’ve had has shaken every aspect of business,” said J.T. O’Donnell, a career coach. “What’s exciting is not just the number of new companies, and new ideas, but the number of new types of jobs.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Job titles have always changed with the times. The growth of new technologies in the 1980s gave rise to chief information officers. The flow of political figures into tech turned everybody into a chief of staff. Competition for talent in recent years has morphed heads of human resources into chief people officers. Now the rise of remote work has given way to new positions, whose lasting power has yet to be tested.

“People will try a lot of titles,” O’Donnell added. “Some will fail because they’ll be too far out there. But ultimately you’ll see a lot of shifts.”

LinkedIn has seen a 304% spike in titles that reference “hybrid work” and a 60% increase in titles related to the future of work since the start of the pandemic. Far-reaching currents of malaise, coupled with churn in the labor market, have also led to the creation of new positions focused on boosting morale — though workers are often skeptical of what they really stand to gain from those feelings-focused roles.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the new jobs arising from upheaval in the office, especially in tech and other companies that have embraced remote work.

‘Head of team anywhere’

Atlassian is a company that makes collaboration software, so when the company went remote in 2020, its leaders felt the pressure to keep the engines of collaboration running smoothly. Six months ago the company hired a “head of team anywhere,” a title nodding to the company’s stock ticker which is TEAM. Annie Dean, who is in the role, recently oversaw the opening of a “team anywhere-focused office” — which is, in fact, located somewhere (Austin, Texas).

Instead of desks and sterile cubicles, there are sunny event spaces, soft seating, a chef’s kitchen and white boards on rollers. “The old model is productivity focused,” Dean said, during a video call from her family’s East Coast beach house. “Our new model is experience focused.”

‘Chief heart officer’

With mental health issues heightening, employers are wrestling with how they can provide support, especially given the gaps in actual mental health care. Claude Silver, for example, serves as “chief heart officer” at the agency VaynerMedia, a title she has held for years, though it has grown more necessary during the pandemic.

“Rather than doing bureaucratic work at a desk and being a ‘no’ person, you need many more people in the company who can say ‘yes and,’” she said.

Silver’s day-to-day endeavors run the gamut. Every afternoon at 1:37 p.m. she helps organize online programs for the staff, whether an interview with Novak Djokovic or a talk with an employee about homemade hot sauce. She sends out a staff newsletter called Heartbeat, and also leads “courageous conversations” where employees talk about challenging events in the news.

“You’ve noticed I’ve said the word connection about 20 times,” she said. “It’s so crucial to the psychological safety that every person — doesn’t matter if you’re young or old — needs right now in a very anxious time.”

‘Head of dynamic work’

Some companies have been rigid about their thinking on workplace flexibility, weighing either a full return to the office or a commitment to being fully remote. Samantha Fisher, head of dynamic work at Okta, a cybersecurity company, wants employees to feel they can pick and choose routines that work best for them. “A less binary approach — you’re either remote or you’re not — is what we’re going to end up with,” Fisher said. “What people want is flexibility. It’s not necessarily ‘I don’t ever want to come to the office.’”

One of Okta’s projects was to set up a work-from-home store, so employees can order office-grade furniture, such as standing desks or ergonomic chairs — an acknowledgment that their hybrid setups are permanent rather than Band-Aid solutions.

‘Head of remote’

Remote work is clunky enough, so plenty of companies are keeping the relevant job title simple: head of remote.

Their reasoning behind the roles, though, can sound more grandiose: “If you had a skyscraper, you would no doubt have someone in charge of making sure that physical building worked well,” said Darren Murph, who serves as GitLab’s head of remote.

Murph sees his own role as something like workplace maintenance — it’s just that the workplace isn’t physical. “Remote companies have a skyscraper, too,” he said. “You just can’t see it.”

Murph took on his position as GitLab’s head of remote before the pandemic normalized working from home. In 2019, the company was holding an in-person conference on how to make remote work effective and someone encouraged the team to identify a leader focused on that project. Murph is an ardent believer that work can happen anywhere. Just the other day he arranged his schedule so he could spend the afternoon meeting his baby niece and watching an Outer Banks sunset — “a year’s worth of awesomeness” compressed into a few hours, he said.

‘Chief science advocate’

About five years ago, the manufacturing company 3M, which makes items like adhesives, laminates, orthodontics and masks, did a survey that yielded some troubling results: Public enthusiasm for science was low. The company decided to appoint a chief science advocate, Jayshree Seth.

Seth tackles any project that pumps people up about science: planning events with astronauts, making a documentary film about female scientists. With the onset of the pandemic, and in a divided political moment when many have challenged the expertise of their public health leaders, Seth has found herself especially busy. Or as she put it: “We like to say science is having its moment.”

‘Vice president of flexible work’

Meghan Reibstein, who leads product management and flexible work initiatives at Zillow, wants to see more companies appoint people to positions like hers, which she describes as wrestling with the question: “How do we change the way work shows up in our lives?”

Her company went remote in 2020. A given workday might include Reibstein’s team planning retreats, weighing in on office renovations or advising colleagues on how to make the best use of their meetings.

People she meets are often intrigued to hear her job focuses on making work from home effective. “When people hear that I spend a lot of my time thinking about it, they’re a little bit taken aback because it’s just a thing that happened in the world,” she said. “If you’re going to build something with a big vision and a lot of complexity and a lot of unknowns, you have to resource it.”

‘Vice president of product evangelism’

Leaders at the company Gtmhub, which makes management software, had a problem: None of them spent time being the face of the company — which, to be fair, isn’t exactly a household name. That’s why they decided to appoint someone to be their “product evangelist,” Jenny Herald, who describes her role as being professionally obsessive about the brand. She runs a podcast about Gtmhub, writes social media posts about Gtmhub, boosts internal morale and chats with customers.

“I can’t tell you how many times people are like, ‘Jenny, I listened to your podcast, it was one of the reasons I wanted to join Gtmhub, I feel like I’m talking to a celebrity,’” Herald said. “Every company needs someone to herald whatever it is that they represent.”

Roles like “chief evangelist” tend to raise questions, but O’Donnell, the career coach, argues that’s a positive: “People ask ‘What does that mean? What do you do?’” she said. “That’s why we change titles.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • City's Admissions That It Can't Care for Rikers Detainees May Propel Suits

    NEW YORK — The security-camera images tell a remarkable story: A man being held on Rikers Island collapses and is carried to a medical clinic — not by the correction officer outside his housing unit but by other detainees. The man, Herman Diaz, 52, who had choked on an orange slice, did not survive. This week, Diaz’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking $20 million in damages. The suit relies on reports and court documents created by the city itself over the past two year

  • South Korea Is Scouting Out the Moon, With More Missions to Come

    South Korea set off for the moon on Thursday. But it doesn’t want to stop there. “We are also considering using the moon as an outpost for space exploration,” Kwon Hyun-joon, director general of space and nuclear energy at South Korea’s Ministry of Science, said in a written response to questions. “Although we hope to explore the moon itself, we also recognize its potential to act as a base for further deep space exploration such as Mars and beyond.” South Korea’s lunar spacecraft, named Danuri,

  • How This Economic Moment Rewrites the Rules

    To understand the strange, conflicting signals being sent by the U.S. economy right now, it helps to look at Williston, North Dakota, in about 2010. North Dakota was in the midst of an oil boom. Scores of rigs were drilling hundreds of wells, filling up train cars with crude because there hadn’t been time to build a pipeline. Pretty much anyone who wanted a job could find one, even the teenagers who dropped out of high school to work in the oil fields. Wages soared. Fast-food restaurants offered

  • How Republicans Are 'Weaponizing' Public Office Against Climate Action

    Nearly two dozen Republican state treasurers around the country are working to thwart climate action on state and federal levels, fighting regulations that would make clear the economic risks posed by a warming world, lobbying against climate-minded nominees to key federal posts and using the tax dollars they control to punish companies that want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past year, treasurers in nearly half the United States have been coordinating tactics and talking points,

  • 70 People Revealed What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And I Wish You'd See This Kind Of Pay Transparency On LinkedIn

    "I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."View Entire Post ›

  • Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring

    Inside Oracle's layoffs, potentially impacting thousands — those who haven't yet been laid off are scrambling to figure out whether they'll be next.

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • 13 Bad Interview Habits That Will Keep You From Being Hired

    Getting called for a job interview -- especially now, in an extremely difficult job market -- is a major feat in itself. Find Out: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a MonthSave: 9 Bills You Should...

  • As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says

    "This is something that needs to concern companies while it is something very pleasant for consumers," Citi strategist Ed Morse said.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • Here Are 5 Myths About Annuities Expertly Busted by a Professional

    With the current high inflationary environment combined with quickly rising interest rates and increased market volatility, some experts say now is the time for investors to consider adding annuities...

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See

    One thing that many people worry about with retirement is outliving their savings, and it's not because they think they'll live well into their 100s -- it's because they don't think they'll have enough saved.

  • The New & Genius Ways to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • US Nears Deal on Nigerian Governor’s Money-Laundering Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is nearing an agreement with the brother of a leading member of Nigeria’s ruling party to resolve a court case over more than $140 million that it says was laundered by the politician.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe Jus

  • York County vs. David Tepper: New court documents show how this dispute is unfolding

    York County’s lawyers filed new documents in court Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, lawyers representing Tepper-owned companies offered documents of their own.

  • Slowing population growth at root of worker shortage, University of California study finds

    The inability to meet consumer and business demand during the pandemic is due to worker scarcity and lack of long-term population growth, study finds.