Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges

1
·2 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association denied in court on Friday accusations that she disseminated “terrorist propaganda” by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants.

Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, is on trial accused of engaging in propaganda on behalf of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. She was arrested in October after she gave an interview during which she spoke of the need for an “effective investigation” into the allegations.

Fincanci, a forensic expert, is the latest activist to be prosecuted under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws, which human rights groups say have led to a crackdown on the freedom of expression. She faces up to seven and a half years in prison if found guilty.

The charges are based on a recording of the interview with a pro-Kurdish media outlet where Fincanci is heard saying that she had reviewed a video purporting to show the use of chemical weapons in Iraq.

“What I expressed during the broadcast was a preliminary diagnostic. It was not a definitive conclusion but a request for an effective, independent investigation,” Dokuz 8 Haber website quoted her as telling the court during the first hearing of her trial. “My words cannot be considered a crime within the scope of science or freedom of expression.”

The trial was adjourned until Dec. 29.

The interview followed allegations by Kurdish militants that Turkey’s military had used chemical weapons against the PKK in northern Iraq. Turkish officials strongly rejected the allegations, insisting the military doesn’t have such weapons in its inventory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Fincanci of slandering Turkey’s armed forces and of insulting her country. He vowed to take actions to clear the Turkish Medical Association and other professional organizations of “supporters of the terrorist organization.”

A nationalist party that is allied with Erdogan’s ruling party demanded that she be stripped of her Turkish citizenship and for her association to be shut down.

Hundreds of people gathered outside to courthouse in a show of support for Fincanci who has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment, and is a leading human rights activist in Turkey. She has also served as president of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey.

On Friday, the German government’s human rights commissioner, Luise Amtsberg, expressed “full solidarity” with Fincanci, describing her as “one of Turkey’s most courageous voices.”

“The trial against Sebnem Korur Fincanci shows us once again what price human rights defenders in Turkey pay for their commitment,” she said.

The PKK has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The group is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden's foreign minister says NATO talks with Turkey progressing well

    Talks between Sweden and Turkey are progressing well and Stockholm hopes Ankara will ratify the Nordic country's NATO application well before an alliance summit in July, Sweden's foreign minister said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of harbouring militants, including from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

  • China’s Li Urges Hong Kong Leader to Boost Financial Hub Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Hong Kong’s leader the city needs to further integrate with the mainland’s development plans and consolidate its role as an international hub. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Ov

  • China's Li praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised the Hong Kong government's efforts in revitalizing the economy as it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, in a meeting on Thursday with the territory's leader in Beijing. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is on his first trip to the capital to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders. Li expressed his approval of Lee's work over the past six months, during which most of the city's COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, helping to restore Hong Kong's image as a vibrant financial hub.

  • Another region of Russia bans flights of drones and private planes

    Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast has banned the use of drones, as well as flights of private jets, over the oblast. Sources: Kaluga news Details: The governor's decree of 20 December prohibits the use of private planes, air vehicles, including balloons, as well as drones in the region without a dispatcher's permission.

  • WWE's Solo Sikoa exemplifies 4 generations of sports entertainment excellence

    The 29-year-old professional wrestler discusses his rapid growth from developmental prospect to main event talent in World Wrestling Entertainment

  • Paris shooting: Three dead and several injured after gunman opens fire

    A 69-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody

  • Broken Promises: Years later, Miami’s ancient history still not on display. One is a dog park | Opinion

    Florida’s culture of disrespect for its past is nothing new. That’s why little has been done to enhance the Miami Circle, the Editorial Board writes.

  • Zelenskyy wore a chic, casual sweater to his meeting with US President Biden and address to Congress. Here's why he wears it, and why it's sold out everywhere

    Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.

  • Xi reaffirms China's governing principle for Hong Kong

    Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong on Friday, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city's prosperity and stability. Lee is on his first trip to the capital to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders.

  • Woman convicted of killing stepdad after finding her nude images at his home

    Prosecutors said they found texts that Jade Janks sent on the day of the murder, including one that said: "I just dosed the hell out of him."

  • Tesla doubles rare discounts on mainstay vehicles amid demand concerns

    Tesla Inc is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States this month, its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow and EV tax incentives loom. The latest discount came just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other U.S-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily. Analysts also worry that rising interest rates and CEO Elon Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales.

  • California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

    A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco — one of whom remains at the university — conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a report about the experiments earlier this month, writing that the doctors engaged in “questionable informed consent practices” and performed procedures on men who did not have any of the diseases or conditions that the research aimed to treat.

  • Just who exactly is Eagles backup QB Ian Book?

    Ian Book will be active for the first time since he joined the Eagles to serve as Gardner Minshew's backup vs. the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank

  • Sunday's World Cup final most-watched soccer match in U.S.

    Argentina's dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final has become the most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. With Nielsen and Fox releasing the ''match only'' rating on Wednesday, Sunday's match had an English- and Spanish-language total combined audience of 26,726,000. The numbers include 4.24 million that watched via streaming.

  • Ukraine Claims Heavy Russian Losses in South

    Kyiv’s military said it struck near Berdyansk, while the Ukrainian mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol reported a large, unexplained explosion there.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent

    Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.

  • California woman convicted of murdering stepfather after she found nude photos of herself on his computer

    A California jury on Wednesday convicted an interior designer of first-degree murder, after prosecutors said she found nude photos of herself on the computer.

  • Trump-era pardon recipients are increasingly back in legal jeopardy

    The trio's circumstances may seem unrelated, but they share one notable link: All were previously granted clemency by Trump while he was in office. An ABC News analysis of the 238 people who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted during the Trump administration found at least ten who have since faced legal scrutiny -- either because they are under investigation, are charged with a crime, or are already convicted. Legal experts call this recurring theme unprecedented -- but not entirely unexpected, given the former president's unorthodox approach to the pardon process.

  • Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

    Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said. White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war, which began when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say

    He told detectives he didn’t regret killing her, according to an arrest affidavit.