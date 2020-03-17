Head of U.S. military's Southern Command tests negative for coronavirus

Commander of the U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig S. Faller pauses as he talks to the media after an agreement signing ceremony, in Miami

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. military's Southern Commander, Admiral Craig Faller, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the test was a precautionary step after he met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation in Florida on March 8.

Members of Bolsonaro's delegation, including communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro, who also met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on that same trip, says he will be retested for the coronavirus following a negative test on Friday.





(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)