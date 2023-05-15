Head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court arrested after accepting $2.7 million bribe

Vsevolod Knyazev

Read also: Ukrainian court sentences high-ranking member of Russian Orthodox Church

The Supreme Court press service announced on Facebook that the court will convene for an extraordinary session on May 16 due to "events related to Knyazev."

News outlets ZN.UA and UP have both reported Knyazev’s arrest.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Leshchenko said in a Telegram that Ukraine’s National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have “documented the head of the Supreme Court receiving a $2.7 million bribe.”

SAP later reported that they have exposed "massive corruption" in the Supreme Court, without disclosing the names of any individuals involved in the scheme.

Read also: SBU publishes evidence Poltava district court head worked with Russian FSB – audio report

“NABU and SAP have uncovered a massive corruption (scheme) in the Supreme Court, specifically regarding the leadership of the court acquiring illicit income,” the message said.

Read also: Deadly airfield missile attack: Court of Appeal upholds custody of ex-intel officer Chervinskyi

Knyazev was elected as the Head of the Supreme Court in October 2021, having previously served as a judge and secretary of the court since 2017.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine