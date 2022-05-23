Head of Ukrainian Intelligence Budanov: Putin was assaulted

Ukrainska Pravda — MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022, 13:59

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that there was an attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the start of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago.

I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity about this event, but it took place."

Details: Read the full version of the conversation with the head of military intelligence soon on Ukrainska Pravda.