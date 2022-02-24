Head of UN food agency says 13 million people in Yemen headed toward starvation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Beasley
    113th Governor of South Carolina


The head of the U.N. food agency said that 13 million people in Yemen face starvation amid a years-long civil conflict.

David Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday that Yemen is "in a very bad situation" and that food supplied by World Food Program (WFP), the food assistance branch of the U.N., is depended on by more than 40 percent of Yemen's population already.

"We're feeding 13 million people out of a nation of 30 million people, and we are running out of money," Beasley told the AP.

Beasley said the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the issue of starvation globally, with 285 million people battling starvation across the world.

"We've got twice the number of people struggling around the world now. So, what am I gonna do for the children in Yemen? Steal it from the children in Ethiopia, or Afghanistan, or Nigeria or in Syria? That's not right," Beasley said.

The U.N. official added that the WFP has already had to halve rations for eight million Yemenis as a result of a lack of funding.

"We may be cutting those down to zero. What do you think will happen? people will die. It will be catastrophic," Beasley said.

Beasley added that the WFP needs an additional $9 billion to address the demand for food around the world.

"The $430 trillion worth of wealth in the world today, there should not be a single child dying anywhere on earth," he said.

His comments come after the Biden administration earlier this week issued sanctions targeting the international business network that funds Yemen's Houthi rebels and their attacks on civilians in Yemen and the Persian Gulf in an effort to bankrupt funds prolonging the country's seven-year civil war.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: We will make Putin a 'pariah' on international stage

    President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. will make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin becomes a "pariah on the international stage" for launching an invasion against Ukraine.The president made his remarks from the East Room of the White House while announcing new sanctions on Russia that he said are aimed at forcing the Kremlin to pull back its troops or risk Russia moving toward being "a second rate power." "The United States and our allies...

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode 2 Nabs ABC’s Strongest Comedy Ratings Since ‘Modern Family’ Finale In MP35

    Ever since Modern Family ended its eleven-season run in April 2020, there has been succession talk and questions whether ABC would be able produce another big critical and commercial hit. It’s too early to tell but breakout Abbott Elementary has made its strongest claim to the mantle yet with the multi-platform ratings performance for its […]

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ Scene-Stealer Janelle James on Playing Comedic Villain Ava: ‘She Don’t Need to Change’

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Step Class,” Episode 9 of “Abbott Elementary.” Janelle James punctuates everything she says with a long, loud laugh. She knows she’s funny. Her career trajectory proves it: Her standup career has earned her spots in Netflix specials including “The Comedy Lineup” and “The Standups,” and […]

  • Russia's 'tragic' invasion of Ukraine condemned by sporting world

    The sporting world roundly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday with UEFA mulling over Saint Petersburg hosting the Champions League final and the IOC claiming the "Olympic Truce" had been broken.

  • How sport reacted to the Ukraine crisis

    UEFA is set to confirm on Friday that the Champions League final will no longer take place in St Petersburg.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval

    Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.Why it matters: The world woke to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.Get market news worthy

  • European Energy Prices Soar on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More Sanctions: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineEuropean energy prices soared after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, prompting Western governments to vow further sanctions to punish Moscow.Benchmark Dutch gas futures

  • Putin using false 'Nazi' narrative to justify Russia's attack on Ukraine, experts say

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday peddled dubious accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine in justifying the attack on the country.

  • Trump Organization, longtime CFO ask for fraud charges to be dropped

    The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, are pressing for fraud charges against them to be dropped after New York prosecutors last summer charged them with conspiracy and fraud.Last summer, New York prosecutors alleged a scheme had been orchestrated by Weisselberg to enrich himself and "other Trump Organization executives" through unreported income, further claiming that between 2005 and 2017, $1.7...

  • How a German state helped Moscow push a pipeline, weakening Ukraine

    In the north German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where former Chancellor Angela Merkel had her constituency, ties to Russia run deep – so deep, in fact, its leaders have defended a Kremlin project that the United States says helped cripple Ukraine. At issue is a new gas pipeline project, which Germany halted on Tuesday in retaliation for Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, shortly before it invaded and brought Europe to the brink of a major war. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the landfall site for the line, Nord Stream 2, which bypasses the former Soviet Republic.

  • U.S. oil futures end higher on Russia-Ukraine conflict, but well below the day's highs above $100

    U.S. oil futures topped $100 a barrel on Thursday after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Prices, however, finished with a more modest gain. Oil and natural-gas supplies are still unaffected by the current escalation, but "there is a concern that at some point they may get cut off," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose 71 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $92.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trad

  • Ukraine's president declared martial law after Russia's attack. But what is it?

    The specifics of the law are different from country to country, and it is usually invoked during times of war, rebellion and civil disorder.

  • Spring Preview: A look at the Alabama quarterback depth chart

    Previewing the quarterback situation for the Tide.

  • House votes to regulate talk of sexual orientation, gender identity in Florida schools

    The bill regulates discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools, and enables parents to file a lawsuit for a violation.

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More San

  • Russian Locals Express Mixed Reactions to Putin's Ukraine Invasion

    Locals in southern Russia expressed mixed reactions to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.Footage captured by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows residents being interviewed in Rostov-on-Don, a port city in the south of Russia, on Thursday.When asked about the invasion, some called it “very bad” and wished death to Putin “very soon,” while others said they supported Putin as he was their president, according to a translation provided by RFE/RL.“Since we were forced [into the conflict], I support my president to do the right thing,” one woman said, according to the translation. Credit: RFE/RL/Current Time via Storyful

  • Tennessee sued over state House, Senate redistricting maps

    Three Tennessee voters on Wednesday sued state officials over two redistricting maps for state House and Senate districts.

  • How Queen Elizabeth II Is Doing Amid False Death Rumors

    False claims of Queen Elizabeth II’s death are spreading days after Buckingham Palace reported the royal tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Sean Penn in Ukraine to continue work on documentary

    Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault. The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion. “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack,” the president’s office wrote on Facebook.

  • Haas F1 drops Russian Uralkali branding over Ukraine invasion

    In addition to the removal of the Russian sponsor Uralkali, a fertilizer producer and exporter, Haas has removed the blue and red (Russian colors) livery to run in a plain white car.