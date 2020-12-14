Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

The head of the White House security office, Crede Bailey, had a part of his lower right leg and the big toe of his left foot amputated because of COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Bailey has been hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering.

Friends of Bailey's have raised over $35,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his rehabilitation and "staggering" healthcare costs.

Crede Bailey, who heads the White House security office, lost part of his lower right leg, including his foot, and a toe of his left foot during a months-long battle with COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Bailey, whose office handles White House credentials and works with the Secret Service, contracted the coronavirus in September. He's been hospitalized for three months but is said to be recovering from the illness.

Friends of Bailey's have raised more than $35,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his rehabilitation and healthcare.

"Crede beat COVID-19 but it came at a significant cost: his big toe on his left foot as well as his right foot and lower leg had to be amputated," Dawn McCrobie, who organized the fundraiser, wrote in an update last week.

A White House representative declined to comment about Bailey's condition to Business Insider. Bloomberg reported that Bailey's family requested that the White House not publicly acknowledge his illness.

McCrobie wrote last month that Bailey's family "has staggering medical bills from a hospital stay of 2+ months and still counting in the ICU and a long road ahead in rehab before he can go home." She added that Bailey would need to pay for alterations to his home and a car he could operate to accommodate his disability.

Dozens of top administration officials and people tied to the White House have contracted COVID-19, and President Donald Trump has consistently downplayed the threat the virus poses. The president, who contracted the virus and was hospitalized for several days in October, has told Americans not to be afraid of COVID-19, mocked those who wear face masks, and condemned states' aggressive measures to slow the spread of the virus.

