What Your Headaches Can Tell You About Your Health

Here's what could be causing all the throbbing in your noggin.

Having a headache is a pain—literally and figuratively. And it’s even worse when your headaches feel constant and as if pain is nagging you all the damn time. You might be surprised to learn that there’s a fairly lengthy list of causes of constant headaches. Some reasons behind chronic headaches are not serious, while other causes can signify a deeper health issue is at play.

What causes a headache?

Experts don't completely understand what's happening in our skulls when a headache hits, but the most likely explanation is that something causes the blood vessels to swell, subsequently stretching the nerves around them and firing off pain signals.

There are three primary types of headaches: migraines, tension, and cluster, Susan Hutchinson, M.D., director of Orange County Migraine & Headache Center, tells SELF. Here’s a quick summary of each type:

Cluster headaches: This type occurs usually on one side of the head, causes one eye to tear, and leaves you feeling extremely agitated. They are not very common and seem to run in families, Dr. Hutchinson says. An “attack” may last weeks or months, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The cause is unknown, but cluster headaches may occur if something with the body’s biological clock is off, per the Mayo Clinic. Also, cluster headaches generally aren’t triggered by certain factors, like stress or hormonal changes, the way tension headaches and migraines can be. (The exceptions: Certain medications and alcohol may trigger cluster headaches, per the Mayo Clinic.)

Migraines: Migraines typically cause pain (sometimes so intense that it affects a person’s ability to function) on one side of the head and possibly nausea and/or sensitivity to light, the Mayo Clinic explains.

It’s not totally clear what causes migraines, but it’s possible that they have to do with “changes in the brainstem and its interactions with the trigeminal nerve,” the Mayo Clinic says. (Changes in serotonin levels in the brain may also play a role, but more research is needed to determine how and why.) Experts believe migraines are primarily genetic.

Tension headaches: Anyone can get a tension headache, which is caused by muscle tightness in the head, neck, or scalp, according to MedlinePlus. "Unlike migraines, which we think are genetically predisposed, tension headaches are pretty universal," Dr. Hutchinson says.

Tension headaches can be caused by everything from dehydration and workplace stress to undiagnosed diabetes or an autoimmune disease. A tension headache feels tight, like your head is in a vice, and can occur on both sides and commonly hits later in the day as tension builds. "It's a tight, oppressing feeling," Dr. Hutchinson explains.

If you're experiencing constant headaches, chances are they're either tension or migraines.

So what does it mean if your headaches are constant or chronic?

Technically, for your headaches to be considered chronic, they need to go on for 15 days or longer per month, for at least three consecutive months, SELF reported previously. That being said, if you have recurring headaches for, say, two weeks, that doesn’t mean you should discount your pain—you should still see your doctor.

The causes of constant, headaches—whether tension or migraine—range from totally minor to pretty major. Here are 10 things your headaches could reveal about your health.

1. You're stressed.

"Unresolved stress can really contribute to headache," Dr. Hutchinson says. As mentioned, tension headaches happen when the muscles of the neck and scalp tense up, and this can be a physical response that your body has to stress and anxiety, MedlinePlus explains.

If you're suffering from headaches, stop and think about what's going on in your life. How stressed are you? And are you just pushing your stress under the rug instead of dealing with it?

Fix it: This is where stress management and self-care techniques become crucial—and possibly therapy. Psychotherapeutic interventions like cognitive behavioral therapy can help you better cope with anxious thoughts. Everyone’s stress and anxiety management methods are different, as SELF reported previously; but oftentimes a mix of techniques that you can do on your own and/or with a mental health professional is best.

2. You're dehydrated.

"With any kind of headache, a person needs to look at their health habits," Dr. Hutchinson says. One important thing to look at is water intake, as dehydration can cause headaches. The exact connection is unknown, but experts believe it has to do with the way blood volume drops when you're not getting enough water. Lower blood volume means less oxygen is getting to the brain.