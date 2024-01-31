Headed to Braum's? There are a few new additions to the menu

Braum's has added new items available now at restaurants throughout the state to its menu.

Oklahoma City-based fast food chain Braum's has launched new menu items for 2024.

The purveyor of burgers, ice cream and shakes has added two new breakfast burritos and a burger to its permanent lineup.

The restaurant, which offers a full breakfast menu from 6 to 10:30 a.m., will now offer the Three Meat Burrito and the Spanish Burrito. The Three Meat Burrito features scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and mustard, while the Spanish Burrito has scrambled eggs, sausage, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.

These new offerings come as additions to the still available Grande and California Chipotle burritos. All specialty breakfast burritos are made on flour tortillas and can be ordered as standalone items or as part of a breakfast combo. Combos include a small drink and choice of regular crispy hashbrowns, Braum’s six-ounce cottage cheese or Braum’s six-ounce Greek yogurt.

A favorite limited-time burger from the past has also earned a place in the permanent rotation at Braum's. The California Chipotle Cheeseburger with Braum’s fresh-baked sesame seed bun, a quarter-pound 100% pure beef patty, tomato, guacamole, American cheese and chipotle sauce, is now on the lunch and dinner menu.

Braum's has more than 300 locations, including stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. The company continues to observe a tradition of not opening stores outside a 300-mile radius of its home farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What's new on the Braum's menu for 2024?