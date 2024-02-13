Headed to Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade? Here’s what latest forecast says about the weather

The weather on Wednesday is setting up to be a great day for a parade as the warmest temperatures of the week are expected to arrive just in time, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Dry and above normal weather is expected through Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb into the 60s on Tuesday and mid-60s on Wednesday. Normal highs for mid-February are in the low 40s in Kansas City.

There will also be plenty of sunshine.

On Wednesday, fans might want to consider dressing in layers that they can easily shed as temperatures warm up. The day will start out chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. A light wind breeze will make it feel closer to freezing.

By 8 a.m., temperatures will begin their climb, starting around 37 degrees and shooting up mid-40s by 10 a.m. and to the lower 50s by 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

“By the afternoon highs will reach into the low to mid 60s across much of the forecast area,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Kansas City can expect highs to reach around 64 degrees with winds picking up to around 20 mph.”

A shift in the weather pattern is expected Thursday, bringing cooler temps to the region. In Kansas City, temperatures in the upper 40s are expected in the afternoon.

Wintry weather with light snow may be possible Thursday night in Friday, according to the weather service.

“Right now, moisture with this system looks limited so not expecting much in the way of snow/rain totals at this time.” the weather service said. “Details will become more clear with this system in the coming day.”