Headed to Fresno? 8 miles of Highway 41 will be closed for months, forcing a detour

A section of Highway 41 near Kettleman City that links the Central Coast to the San Joaquin Valley will close for five months of road work, Caltrans said Friday.

More than 8 miles of Highway 41 in Kings County will close in both directions starting Feb. 26, Caltrans said.

The road work is meant to resurface and restore the highway between Quail and Nevada avenues to extend its life, officials said in a news release. The length of the closure could be extended depending on weather.

Caltrans recommended commuters heading toward Fresno detour north onto Interstate 5 before heading east on Highway 198 to the Lemoore area and rejoining Highway 41.

Those who live locally were expected to have access to local roads. Caltrans said the road work will be marked by signs.

Kings River Bridge work and detour

At the same time, Caltrans already began work to replace the Kings River Bridge, which is part of Highway 41 north of the Kettleman City construction. The same detour suggested by Caltrans applies to those who may pass through the area.

The bridge built in 1942 was widened in 1987, and the latest work looks to reinforce the structure and address seismic deficiencies, Caltrans said.

The bridge work began Feb. 5, Caltrans said.

