Headed to Mount Laguna? Chain control requirements are in effect

SAN DIEGO — Wintry conditions on Mount Laguna has prompted the County of San Diego Department of Public Works to enact chain control requirements.

On Sunday at 8:15 a.m., chain control level one went into effect for the Sunrise Highway, a road that runs through the Laguna Mountains east of San Diego from Interstate 8 at Laguna Summit (Exit 47) to State 79 near Cuyamaca Lake.

San Diego FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ in 2024

This comes as light snow covered the roadway as seen on the Mt. Laguna Live Cam, located on the S1 Scenic Byway on Sunrise Highway.

(Mt. Laguna Live Cam)

Chain control level one, also referred to as Requirement 1 (R-1), means chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks. Those trucks, according to Caltrans, must be under 6,000 pounds gross weight and have snow tires on at least two drive wheels.

Cosmic phenomenon: King tides returning to San Diego coastline

During R-1, Caltrans said chains must also be carried by vehicles using snow tires, and all vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must also have chains on at least one axle.

More information on chain controls can be found here.

According to 12-hour precipitation levels provided by the National Weather Service at 5:46 a.m. Sunday, Mount Laguna received about 0.11 inches overnight.

These chain requirements are subject to change as weather conditions develop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.