Headed north to watch Super Bowl? 2 lanes of I-5 blocked near Tumwater, State Patrol says

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Tumwater are blocked after a semi-trailer crashed into a freeway barrier and jackknifed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was first reported about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Trooper John Dattilo said.

One lane is open for traffic, although the crash has created long backups, according to state Department of Transportation cameras.

Tow trucks are at the scene, Dattilo said. However, there was a small fuel spill that the state Department of Ecology will have to evaluate, he said.

“Expect possible extended lane closure due to complexity of collision,” WSDOT officials said via social media. “Delay travel thru the area if possible.”