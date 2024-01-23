Headed to a Wake high school sporting event or play soon? Be careful what you bring.

New rules are coming for what spectators can bring to Wake County high school athletic events and school performances.

Wake school administrators on Tuesday presented new bag requirements for high school events that would prevent spectators from bringing items such as fabric backpacks, purses and fanny packs. Spectators would be limited to clear bags or small bags such as clutch purses and wristlets.

Some Wake high schools already have these bag rules in place. But principals wanted the same rule used at all district high schools.

“You don’t want it having it going on at Millbrook and have it not going on somewhere else or a school selecting one dimension size at this high school and selecting a different dimension size at another high school,” Kendrick Scott, Wake’s senior director of security, told the school board’s policy committee. “This document will make something that’s consistent for everybody to follow.”

Scott said the new security rule will go into effect potentially as soon as Feb. 1. He said there will be a 30-day evaluation period.

“This is getting it off the ground and getting it moving and then we can tweak it as we go along,” Scott said. “I’m sure that this will get tweaked as we go along.”

Heightened safety concerns

The bag security rule would only cover events that occur after school, such as athletic events, plays, performances and award ceremonies. It would not apply during the regular school day.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns about school safety in Wake and nationally.

Last February, a spectator brought an AR-15 rifle to a basketball game at Miilbrook High School in Raleigh.

In November, a student was fatally stabbed during the school day in Southeast Raleigh High School’s gym.

The stabbing caused Wake school leaders to promise a review of security procedures. For instance, some parents have asked the district to consider using metal detectors and weapons detectors.

The bag rule was proposed before the stabbing. The rule doesn’t require school board approval, but board members praised it on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a really smart idea, a good idea,” said board member Sam Hershey. “It’s just an extra layer of safety and security for our high schools.”

What would be permitted

Spectators would be allowed to bring one clear bag no larger than 12” x 15” x 3.”

Scott said places such as Amazon, Target and Walmart have clear bags that fit those dimensions. But he said the school system can change the dimensions if parents say they can’t find bags in those sizes.

In addition, spectators can bring:

▪ A small, clear clutch bag/wristlet no larger than 4” x 6” x 1”

▪ Bags containing medically necessary items for that attendee’s assistance (such as an oxygen tank)

▪ Diaper bags

Spectators can bring the following loose items as long as any compartments capable of storage — such as coat pockets — are left open and are empty.

▪ Coats

▪ Blanket

▪ Seat cushions not exceeding 18 inches wide

▪ Soft baby carriers, slings, strollers

▪ Medically necessary equipment (oxygen tank with fabric casing, wheelchair, walker)

Scott said there would be flexibility and discretion in enforcing the bag rule, such as allowing students to bring feminine hygiene products.

What’s not allowed

No other bags would be allowed under the new rule. Examples of banned bags include fabric backpacks, fanny packs, belt bags, purses, string bags, briefcases, roll bags, briefcases and duffle bags.

The district and school staff would not be responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen or damaged.

Clear backpacks in CMS were originally ordered in response to safety concerns such as guns found on campus. Wake County will now require clear bags for spectators at high school events.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had spent a half-a-million dollars on 46,000 clear backpacks for high school students to use to try to stem gun violence.

The backpacks ultimately were not used after CMS officials were surprised while unpacking the shipments to find cancer warnings on them, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.