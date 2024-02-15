Heading to D.C.? State College Regional Airport announces flights to resume this summer

After a two-year absence, flights to Washington, D.C. are finally set to return to the State College Regional Airport.

The airport announced in a Facebook post Thursday that United Airlines’ flights to Washington Dulles International Airport will begin June 27. However, few other details were immediately available.

Neither United nor the airport immediately returned messages asking how many daily roundtrip flights will be available and whether flights to Newark (N.J.) Liberty International will continue after the D.C. flights resume.

In March 2022, United Airlines temporarily suspended service from State College to Washington Dulles to reduce strain on the hub due to a shortage of pilots. In place of Washington Dulles, United instead scheduled two daily round-trip flights from State College to Newark.

Even then, airport director Bryan Rodgers said he wasn’t sure whether service to Newark would continue once the suspended flights to D.C. resumed.

In December 2021, Rodgers told the CDT that United intended to restore service in 2023. Obviously, that timetable wasn’t met. But United noted last month that “more than 20 new daily flights” were coming this summer to the Washington Dulles International Airport, with State College presumably among them.

State College Regional Airport, which formally changed its name last year from University Park Airport, currently offers daily flights to Chicago, Philadelphia and Newark. American Airlines and United Airlines both use the airport.

Check back for updates on this story.

The State College Regional Airport on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.