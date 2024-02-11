We’re heading into gameday cooler and drier

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- We saw a very spring-like day today, but we are back to wintry conditions as we head into this week. How is our mid-February shaping up? Details below:

A winter storm watch has been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers

TONIGHT:

We’re drying off for the rest of tonight. Northwest flow may allow for stray drizzle under continued cloudy skies, but most are staying dry. Temperatures tonight are back in the 30s after today’s cold front.

TOMORROW:

We are dry tomorrow with high pressure briefly returning. We start the day cloudy but sunshine returns for the afternoon. By kickoff for the big game, we are still mostly clear. Temperatures are cooler tomorrow but fair in the mid-40s.

START OF THE WORKWEEK:

We start the workweek quiet on Monday, but we’re tracking a potential winter storm that may bring accumulating snowfall to the Twin Tiers overnight and heading into Tuesday morning, especially across the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. We are still a few days out, so we are mainly keeping an eye on the potential track of this system as it rides up the East Coast. The track will greatly determine the impact, but as of now, NWS has only issued a winter storm watch for Tioga (Pa) and Bradford counties. Areas farther north, near the Finger Lakes, may only see up to a coating, while the highlighted counties could be seeing 5-8 inches. Be prepared to receive updates as they come as this system will likely impact our Tuesday morning commute.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

VALENTINE’S DAY: STRAY LAKE EFFECT

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37

Have a wonderful night!

