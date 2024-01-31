Heading to Jamaica? State Department issues travel warning to reconsider trip

The U.S. Department of State has issued yet another travel warning, this one urging travelers to reconsider a trip to Jamaica.

Another travel warning urged people heading to the Bahamas to "exercise increased caution" due to crime, specifically on the islands of New Providence, which includes Nassau, and Grand Bahama, which includes Freeport.

The State Department prohibits government personnel from visiting several areas in Jamaica, including Montego Bay, downtown Kingston, and neighborhoods near the popular tourist destination of Ocho Rios.

Several cruise ships also visit Jamaica, including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America and Carnival.

If you plan to go to the Caribbean island, here are a few things you should know.

What is the travel advisory for Jamaica?

The State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Jamaica, which encourages travelers to reconsider travel to the country.

Why is Jamaica under a travel warning?

The travel advisory was issued due to crime and medical services.

"Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts," the department said.

"Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents."

When it comes to medical care, "Emergency services and hospital care vary throughout the island, and response times and quality of care may vary from U.S. standards."

Should you get traveler's insurance if going to Jamaica?

The State Department said it "strongly encourages" those heading to Jamaica to get traveler's insurance, including medical evacuation insurance.

What you should know if there is a medical emergency in Jamaica

Public hospitals are under-resourced and cannot always provide high level or specialized care.

Private hospitals require payment up front and may not be able to provide specialized care.

Ambulance services are not always available and not always staffed by trained personnel.

Medicare and Medicaid does not apply overseas.

Most hospitals and doctors overseas do not accept U.S. health insurance.

Cost of air ambulance service to the U.S. ranges from $30,000 to $50,000.

Is there a travel ban to Jamaica?

No. Visitors are encouraged to reconsider travel.

What should you do — or not do — if you still plan to visit Jamaica?

If you decide to travel to Jamaica despite the warning, the State Department recommended:

Do not attempt to bring firearms or ammunition, including stray rounds, shells or empty casings.

Avoid walking or driving at night.

Avoid public buses.

Avoid secluded places or situations.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Be aware of your surroundings and keep a low profile.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Review the Country Security Report for Jamaica.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information.

Are there certain areas in Jamaica to avoid?

Yes, in fact, the Department of State prohibits U.S. government personnel to travel to the following areas due to crime:

St. Ann’s Parish

St. Catherine’s Parish

All of Clarendon Parish

St. Elizabeth’s Parish

Hanover Parish

St. James Parish/Montego Bay

Kingston and St. Andrew Parish

Manchester Parish

St. Thomas Parish

Trelawny Parish

Westmoreland Parish

Where is Jamaica?

Jamaica is the third largest island in the Caribbean Sea.

It's located about 600 miles south of Miami or about 100 miles west of Haiti and 90 miles south of Cuba.

Who to contact for assistance

U.S. Embassy Kingston, 142 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6, Jamaica, West Indies

876-702-6000

Emergency: 876-702-6000

Email: KingstonACS@state.gov

Website

There are 4 levels of travel warnings. Here's what they mean

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel.

Level 2: Exercise increased caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.

Level 3: Reconsider travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security.

Level 4: Do not travel: This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.

