Heading to the mall for the holidays? Take note of changing hours, events and deals

What can you expect at South Florida malls this holiday season?

Events, deals, decorations, Santa photos — and a change of hours.

Here is a rundown on what to expect in December.

Aventura Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Special event: Snow Carnival, where you can pose for holiday card photos amid 350 tons of real snow, throw snowballs, ride attractions and frolic the Eskimo way, is in the Aventura Mall parking lot off of Northeast 199th Street and Biscayne Boulevard runs through Jan. 7. This is a ticketed item, starting around $40 for adults and $35 for ages 4-12, plus VIP and bundle rates. Visit aventuramall.com/shops/snow-carnival/ to book tickets or for details.

Looking ahead: On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the mall will close about two hours earlier at 7 p.m. but will tack those hours to an earlier start at 8 a.m. rather than 10 a.m. on that Sunday. The mall is closed on Christmas Day but, in anticipation of returns and post-Christmas shopping needs, Aventura will open an hour earlier on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.

Brickell City Centre

Special events:

▪ Complimentary Gift-Wrapping. Wrapping can be fun. Or tedious. If you feel the latter, gifts you purchase at the center ban be wrapped by Santa’s helpers for free every Wednesday and Saturday through Dec. 24 1-6 p.m. on Garden Deck, Level 2.

▪ Visit Santa and his helpers on the Level 2 Garden Deck for complimentary photos and visits from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Broward Mall

Special event: Photos With Santa runs through Dec. 23. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Santa takes a break from 3-4 p.m. on all those days.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Coral Square Mall

Special events:

▪ Santa Photos in Center Court runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 near the mall’s north main entrance.

Dadeland Mall

Special events:

▪ Nightly Snowfalls in the Fashion Wing near Tesla. Snow Shows at 7 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7. These snow falls last just under 10 minutes and are set to holiday tunes.

▪ Santa Photo Experience runs through Dec. 24. Reservations encouraged but walk-ups are welcome.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall

Special events:

▪ Photos With Santa runs through Dec. 24. Three photo packages available.

▪ Magical Snowfall. Magical Snowfall runs through Jan. 7 outside in the Ramblas Plaza by Entry 3 near Mojito Bar. These nightly snowfalls are at 7 p.m. with additional snowfalls at 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday except when the mall is closed on Christmas or closes earlier on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. There is no snowfall on New Year’s Day when mall hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Kids can receive a complimentary light-up snowflake wand during the snowfall while supplies last.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

The Falls

Special events:

▪ Santa Photo Experience runs through Dec. 24. Reservations encouraged but walk-ups are welcome.

▪ SnowFalls: Snow falls on The Falls nightly at Center Court by the Regal movie theaters to Dec. 31. Hours are 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Santa Photos are taken through Dec. 24. Reservations are encouraged at shopthefalls.com but you can walk up, too.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Galleria Mall Fort Lauderdale

Special event: Santa’s Visiting Hours are daily during mall hours through Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, Santa will be available from 10 am. to 5 p.m. and feeding of his reindeer will be 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Special events:

▪ Santa Photos. The holiday tradition runs in Center Court through Dec. 24. Reservations suggested but walk-ups are accepted, too.

Palms at Town & Country

Hours at this open-air Kendall venue will vary by store but mall hours are generally 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special event: The open-air mall has no specific holiday events this year, management said, though there is always a large tree centrally located for photo ops. Market on the Lawn, a curated collection of artisan items set on the lawn between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohls, is an ongoing free shopping events on the first Thursday and Saturday of each month.

Pembroke Lakes Mall

Special event: Pictures with Santa are available through Christmas Eve. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ups welcome.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Shops at Merrick Park

Special events:

▪ Santa on the Green features Santa and live music Thursdays at the Coral Gables mall at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

▪ The Holiday House at Merrick allows for photo ops daily through Jan. 9.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Special events:

▪ Photos With Santa runs through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Reservations recommended but walk-ups are accepted.

