Heading toward Marco Island or Miami? Alternatives to I-75 in Naples

Following the fatal jet crash on Interstate 75, the highway's southbound lanes in Naples remain closed to traffic. Northbound lanes are open according to Collier County Sheriff Office's Facebook page.

I-75 northbound lane closures on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene probing the crash site around Exit 105 and will move the plane to a secure location, officials said. Once the work is done, investigators will reopen the road.

Two people died when the private charter plane lost power from two engines as it attempted to Land at Naples Regional Airport. Three people in the plane survived, and one motorist was injured.

We have tips for alternate routes in Naples while traffic is heavy and sections of the highway will be closed intermittently.

Heading to Miami? You should still be able to get to Alligator Alley.

Directions: Take Airport-Pull Road South to Davis Boulevard, then go East/Northeast to 1-75.

Or take Old 41.

Directions: At the intersection of Collier Boulevard and East Tamiami Trail, head west. Unfortunately, this is the “real alligator alley” and one lane in each direction for a good chunk of the drive.

Wildlife habitats abound so keep car windows closed.

Naples roads parallel to I-75

Take U.S. 41 for coastal points parallel to the Gulf of Mexico.

Collier Boulevard runs parallel to I-75. Weekend traffic is busy; allocate extra time to get where you're going.

Santa Barbara Boulevard for East Naples access. Pick it up at Radio Road.

Heading to Naples from Fort Myers? Take Imperial Parkway which becomes Livingston Road when you hit Naples.

In the middle of town, Airport-Pulling Road starts at Immokalee Road, Naples.

Goodlette-Frank Road is a great shortcut on weekends when school is out. Caution: It's a one-lane ordeal until Vanderbilt Beach Road.

This story will be updated with traffic changes.

