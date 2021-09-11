Is Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Potentially Undervalued?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Headlam Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Headlam Group?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 34%, trading at UK£5.12 compared to my intrinsic value of £3.81. This means that the opportunity to buy Headlam Group at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Headlam Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Headlam Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Headlam Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HEAD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe HEAD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HEAD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for HEAD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Headlam Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

